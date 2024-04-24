Lee Canyon sees record growth especially during the off season

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lee Canyon, Las Vegas’ local ski destination, extended their season with spring sessions for this coming weekend. The resort is wrapping up its first season under new ownership.

Last April, Mountain Capital Partners (MCP), the largest ski resort management company in the southwest, purchased Lee Canyon from POWDR Corporation. MCP, which is based in Colorado, owns ski resorts across multiple states.

This year, Lee Canyon underwent $7 million in improvements and saw a near record 215 inches of snow. Their midweek skiing sessions and off season is growing rapidly.

“Definitely a lot of new skiers but then also people who are lapse skiers and haven’t skied in the last few years which resulted in us seeing a 3 times growth year over year in our midweek visitation,” General Manager of Lee Canyon Dan Hooper explained. “Our summer business has three times the volume that it was in 2020.”

That new business in the off season is anything from weddings to corporate events to even their on-site recreation.

The biggest change under the new owners is the ability to buy one ski pass that is good for multiple places including Lee Canyon, Brian Head, and seven other mountains.

At Lee Canyon, they made a lot of additions this season.

“Installing a new four person chairlift, a new 500 foot conveyer lift which opened up some great additional beginner ski terrain and doubled our parking capacity and additional space for equipment rental,” said Hooper.

Hooper said they do have plans for the future.

“Over the next few years, we are looking to continue the growth with additional ski trails and ski lifts.”

However, they are focused on preparing for their first full season of their downhill mountain bike park before other expansions.

A timeline for any future expansions is not quite set yet, but the resort is working with the U.S. Forest Service and other agencies to make sure there is limited environmental impact for future projects.

Meanwhile season passes for next season are already on sale.

