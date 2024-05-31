Lee Canyon to open downhill mountain bike park season earlier than expected

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – After last summer’s downhill mountain bike park season was cut short due to Tropical Storm Hilary, the upcoming season will open earlier than expected at Lee Canyon.

On Monday, June 10, Lee Canyon’s downhill mountain park will open for the summer and fall seasons. The resort will offer youth and adult mountain bike rentals and safety equipment like helmets and elbow and knee pads. The bike park will open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“We’re seeing more Las Vegas residents and visitors during the summer season who want new experiences in the mountains,” Lee Canyon’s General Manager Dan Hooper said. “We designed Experience Downhill to be a way for people to have a fun few hours doing a new activity in a safe and stellar environment.”

For more information on day and season passes click HERE.

