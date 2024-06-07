Lee Blackett interview: How beloved attack coach has Bath smiling again

Lee Blackett is plotting how to unlock Northampton's defence at Twickenham on Saturday - Getty Images/Bob Bradford

Lee Blackett likes to see happiness on players’ faces. Which is just as well given no one at Bath – the club who the 41-year-old joined as attack coach at the start of this season – has a bad word to say about him.

When chatting to players and coaches this season about Bath’s attack, positivity reigns supreme, with conversations ending in the heralding of Blackett as an unsung hero. Indeed, one senior official at Farleigh House, Bath’s training base, this week said simply: “Everyone loves him.”

The quandary for Blackett, who joined the club after the demise of Wasps and a stint with Scarlets, is that on Saturday Northampton will aim to wipe the smiles off West Country faces when Bath appear in their first Premiership final since 2015. Saints’ defence – curated by another recently hired Lee, Radford – is much improved, with its impressive connectivity offering a different challenge to Sale in the semi-final. Regardless, with smiles on their faces and Blackett at the helm, Bath’s modus operandi will not alter.

“I want to see players that I coach going onto the field smiling, happy, and enjoying their rugby,” Blackett tells Telegraph Sport. “Sometimes they can be quite emotional and I like to see that emotion. I want players going out with confidence and

“But I’ll always be a decision-making coach. Let’s say we’re on our own goal-line and there’s a four-on-one. If the pass goes to floor, I would never have a go at the players. That’s a skill error, I can cope with that. I’m more of a decision-making coach. Was it the right time to go? What were the options? Have we taken the right one?

“All of my technical coaching is decision based. Heads up. But it’s a lot easier being an attack coach than a defence coach because all players want the ball. It’s not a hard thing to sell to anyone!

“If either of these two teams have a four on two in their own 22, they’re going to take it. It doesn’t matter where they are on the pitch, if they feel like there’s an opportunity. Both teams will go and play. I can’t imagine either team will restrict themselves. If the opportunity unfolds, we’ll have a go.”

Blackett is the first, too, to admit that coaching an attacking strategy has been a damn sight easier “when you have a world-class fly-half”.

“When you have someone like Finn [Russell], who can dictate the game, it’s a lot easier as an attack coach, that’s for sure,” he says. “We have to be on the same page. But our relationship has been so easy. There has never been a moment where it has been anything other than straightforward.

Finn Russell's willingness to try new things has pleased Blackett - Getty Images/David Rogers

“Finn likes trying things, too. So, when you give him a difference of opinion and say ‘let’s try something’ then he’ll say ‘let’s give it a go’. If he’s not happy with something then we’ll tweak it. I never want the team going out on the field feeling uncomfortable with what they’re doing. If that were the case, then we would change it immediately. We would never get to that point.”

Blackett is one of rugby’s good guys: buoyant, honest and tough, qualities which have stood him in good stead in recent years. Although they have been “weird”, he feels fresh. “I could roll into next season and go,” he says, before launching into a granular dissection of modern attacking trends, research achieved by the time afforded from stepping back from head coach (at Wasps) to attack coach.

Blackett handles the esoteric just as easily as the emotional; he expects a “savage” breakdown contest at Twickenham and can highlight all the subtle differences in Sale and Northampton’s respective defensive strategies. But, across the Premiership this season, it has been a case of who dares wins.

‘Teams who make most errors also score most tries’

“The game has come to a point where you have got to take teams on,” said Blackett. “The teams who make the most errors, and concede the most turnovers, also score the most tries. You can’t be risk averse. You have to score points.

“Look at the difference in the league. We finished level on points with Northampton but if you look at the difference between us and Leicester, who everyone says had a poor season, and it’s bonus points. We only had two more wins than Tigers.

“You have to go out there and score points. Before every game, Johann [van Graan, Bath’s head coach] will say to the team: We have to score four tries. You have to do that now. If you lose, you have to pick up a bonus point. It’s too tight a league.”

Bath’s development this season is embodied by two matches, says Blackett. Attack-wise, it was a 42-24 victory over Sale just after the Six Nations – “the best environments are the ones in which the internationals return, not looking for time off, and the team does well straightaway” – but, in general terms, it was a loss which has stuck in Blackett’s mind.

“Away at Toulouse, at 60 minutes it’s 19-19 and we have peppered their line for the first 20 minutes of the second half,” he says. “They became European champions. To go there, where they hadn’t lost in two years... It just showed we weren’t a million miles off. I know we lost and it’s a results game but that gave everyone in the environment confidence; beating Racing 92 the week before and going there and doing that.”

The final step of this season’s journey is Premiership immortality, a first for Bath in the professional era. Achieve that and those grins will be wider than ever.

