Ledgers, Lomira, Lourdes girls basketball all 2-0; Laconia boys blowout Markesan in opener

GIRLS BASKETBALL

HARTFORD - Fondy kept within five by the half, but the Orioles pulled away after the break for a convincing 79-59 victory over the Cardinals.

Brooklyn Butler led Fondy with a 19 point, 10 rebound double-double. Lilly Kejo added 16 points, six rebounds and five assists and Amaria Kejo had 11 points for the Cardinals.

Makena Christian scored a game-high 28 points to lead Hartford. Bella Klages and Rita Kuepper each tacked on 10 points apiece.

Fond du Lac 34 25 - 59

Hartford 39 40 - 79

Fond du Lac: Johnson 4, Shultis 1, Zangl 2, Butler 19, Wiegand 2, L. Kejo 16, Ciha 4, A. Kejo 11. 3-pt: Butler 4, L. Kejo 2. FT: 9-14. Fouls: 13.

Hartford: Klages 10, Giroux 2, S. Voss 2, Hennes 9, Kuepper 10, L. Voss 3, Resheske 4, Shelsta 9, Szczepanski 2, Christian 28.

Winnebago Lutheran 59, Kiel 42

KIEL - The Vikings picked up a non-conference victory over the Raiders to improve their record to 2-1 overall.

The game started as a back-and-forth contest for most of the first half with WLA claiming a six-point halftime advantage. The Vikings stepped up their defense in the second half, holding Kiel to just 14 points, in order to pull away for a 17-point win.

Senior Abby Cole led WLA with a strong double-double, including game highs in points (26) and rebounds (19) with five steals. Fellow senior Lindsey Nell also had a double-double, chipping in 12 points and 10 rebounds with six steals. Anna Trewin rounded out the scoring leaders for the Vikings with eight points.

The Raiders were led in scoring by the trio of Taavi Saeger (12), Natalee Long (10) and Liz Neils (9).

Winnebago Lutheran Academy girls basketball's Abby Cole (22) runs the ball down court against Roncalli Friday, November 19, 2021 during their game in Fond du Lac, Wis. WLA won the game 59-23. Doug Raflik/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

WLA 34 25 - 59

Kiel 28 14 - 42

WLA: Nell 12, Suprenand 2, Trewin 8, Theisen 2, Davies 2, Cole 26, Petrowitz 4, Kohnke 3. 3-pt: Cole 3, Kohnke. FT: 1-2. Fouls: 15.

Kiel: Saeger 12, Long 10, Neils 9, Faust 4, McDole 7. 3-pt: Saeger, Long 2, Neils, Faust, McDole. FT: 8- . Fouls: 11.

Lourdes Academy 79, Hustisford 13

OSHKOSH - Lourdes had the game well in hand early in the first half in yet another blowout victory to open the season.

Hailee Bauer and Delaney Ruedinger each scored 17 points to lead the Knights. Charley Mullen added 11 points for Lourdes.

Layla Thimm led Hustisford with five points. Madeline Maas followed with four points for the Falcons.

Hustisford 6 7 - 13

Lourdes 48 31 - 79

Hustisford: Frane 2, Pieper 2, Maas 4, Thimm 5. 3-pt: Thimm. FT: none. Fouls: 11.

Lourdes: Schettle 4, Bauer 17, Ruedinger 17, Mullen 11, Huizenga 2, Machiros 5, Rietz 4, Proud 2, Slusarski 8, McDowell 9. 3-pt: Bauer, Ruedinger 3, Mullen, Slusarski. FT: 7-13. Fouls: 11.

St. Mary's Springs 57, New Holstein 43

NEW HOLSTEIN - The Ledgers improved to 2-0 with a victory over the Huskies.

Gracie Konkol scored 14 points, including a pair of threes, to lead Springs. Anna Willis chipped in 12 points while shooting 8-for-10 at the free throw line. Olivia Kremer added 10 points, including a perfect 6-for-6 at the line.

Peyton Grenzer led New Holstein with 22 points, 16 of which came in the first half.

St. Mary's Springs 25 32 - 57

New Holstein 19 24 - 43

St. Mary's Springs: Baker 4, Willis 12, Coon 6, Loynes 9, Lewis 2, Konkol 14, Kremer 10. FT: 21-29.

New Holstein: Pethan 1, Wagner 3, Langenfeld 5, Casper 4, Halbach 8, Grenzer 22. FT: 5-9.

Lomira 60, Ripon 49

RIPON - Lomira improved to 2-0 this season with a non-conference win over the Tigers.

Savanna Frea led the Lions with a game-high 17 points, Emily Driekosen added 14 points, and Addison Zahn rounded out the scoring leaders for Lomira with 13.

Bryn Carlson and Karsyn Bauman each scored 12 points to lead Ripon.

Lomira 28 32 - 60

Ripon 25 24 - 49

Lomira: Litterick 8, Kretschmer 3, Driekosen 14, Zahn 13, Norlin 1, Chervenka 4, Frea 17. 3-pt: Kretschmer, Driekosen 2, Zahn 3. FT: 14-22. Fouls: 14.

Ripon: Carlson 12, Brooks 2, Brooks 9, Resop 2, Gatzke 4, Nodolf 5, Rost 3, Bauman 12. 3-pt: Bauman. FT: 10-12. Fouls: 18.

St. Mary Catholic 63, Winneconne 40

WINNECONNE - The Zephyrs overwhelmed the Wolves in the second half after leading by nine at the break.

Emily Vogel scored a game-high 19 points and Nolie Anderson followed closely with 18 points for SMC. Sienna Anderson added 11 and Audrey Norville rounded out the Zephyrs scoring leaders with 10 points..

Grace Mitchell led Winneconne with 15 points and Isabella Schaffer tallied a dozen for the Wolves.

St. Mary Catholic’s Emily Vogel (4) looks to pass the ball against Howards Grove, Friday, February 3, 2023, in Howards Grove, Wis.

St. Mary Catholic 30 33 - 63

Winneconne 21 19 - 40

St. Mary Catholic: Vogel 19, Crowe 3, Norville 10, N. Anderson 18, S. Anderson 11, Saringer 2. 3-pt: Vogel, Norville, S. Anderson 2. FT: 11-17. Fouls: 10.

Winneconne: Rogers 4, Gardner 2, Schaffer 12, Knobloch 7, Mitchell 15. 3-pt: Schaffer 2, Mitchell. FT: 1-2. Fouls: 16.

Kewaskum 62, North Fond du Lac 52

Berlin 71, Mayville 22

Oakfield @ Horicon

BOYS BASKETBALL

Laconia 83, Markesan 46

ROSENDALE - The Spartans opened their 2023-24 season with a dominating victory over the Hornets.

Cash Farrell led Laconia with 14 points and grabbed seven boards. Keeton Grade had a double-double of 13 points, 10 rebounds. Nick Blank tallied 12 points and four steals and Owen Larson rounded out the Spartans scoring leaders with 10 points.

Laconia 42 41 - 83

Laconia: Larson 10, Smit 7, Farrell 14, Pinno 4, Rens 4, Bonlender 6, Grade 13, Bartz 3, Blank 12, Masteller 6. Kotnick 4. 3-pt: Larson, Smit, Masteller 2. FT: 13-17. Fouls: 15.

Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 71, Valley Christian 46

OSHKOSH - Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah made it a boys-girl sweep over Valley Christian, cruising to an easy victory on opening night.

Brody Feldmann and Ashton Thuecks each scored a game-high 18 points to lead the Resorters. Ethan Fromm added 13 points and Dakota Koehler had 12 for Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah.

Joshua Johnson led the Warriors with 14 points, five rebounds and three steals. Brady Patterson tacked on 10 points and eight rebounds for Valley Christian.

EL-G 33 38 - 71

VC 16 30 - 46

EL-G: Koehler 12, Fromm 13, Mersberger 5, Lulloff 5, Feldmann 18, Thuecks 18.

VC: Thur 5, Wallace 4, Johnson 14, Behling 2, Hyvonen 2, Krause 2, Patterson 10, Kuhlow 2, Henderson 5. 3-pt: Johnson, Patterson 2, Henderson. FT: 4-8. Fouls: 20.

Abundant Life 60, Central Wisconsin Christian 44

MADISON - The Challengers cruised in the second half to earn a double-digit victory over the Crusaders.

Jonah Koon scored a game-high 17 points for Abundant Life and Jacob Koon followed with 14.

Isaac Abel led CWC with 10 points.

CWC 21 23 - 44

ALC 27 33 - 60

CWC: Schaalma 5, Van Herwarden 8, Mbah 5, Abel 10, Hoekstra 8, Bille 1, Mulder 2, Oosterhouse 5. 3-pt: Van Herwarden, Oosterhouse. FT: 6-11.

ALC: Breezer 1, Rockwell 2, Ja. Koon 14, Jo. Koon 17, Whitaker 4, Wallace 8, Wall 9, Davison 5. 3-pt: Ja. Koon, Jo. Koon, Wallace 2, Wall 2. FT: 14-20.

Berlin 80, Winnebago Lutheran 71

BERLIN - WLA dropped its first game of the 2023-24 season to a hot shooting Berlin team.

Berlin shot 52% from the field and 56% from three, led by Aaron Bartol's game-high 34 points.

Gannan Schwartz topped all Vikings scorers with 24 in the loss.

Campbellsport 44, Random Lake 25

Wautoma 76, Omro 57

Omro 30 27 - 57

Wautoma 44 32 - 77

