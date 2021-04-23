Ledford, Oak Grove take CCC golf titles

Apr. 23—THOMASVILLE — Overcoming a second shot out-of-bounds on the first hole and a stiff wind, Tyler Partee of Ledford rallied to win the Central Carolina Conference season championship Thursday at Colonial Country Club.

Partee shook off the early double bogey trouble to post the low round of the day at 1-over 72 and jumped from fifth place to win the season championship with a 255, one stroke better than Panther teammate Luke Nelson and Cayden Bryner of Oak Grove. Nelson shot 77 and Bryner carded 78.

Partee birdied 4, 9 and 18. He made no worse than par after the fifth hole.

"I just kept it together and tried to play par," Partee said. "With the wind, I knew it was going to be tough for everyone else. I've been working on my stinger and tried to miss in places where I could get up and down. And there were holes I knew I could birdie."

Will Fowler of Salisbury and Calvin Hawkins of West Davidson were another stroke back at 256.

The third straight title for Partee, a senior, was part of Ledford officially taking the team title.

Oak Grove swept in girls play, wrapping up the team title while Emma Maddock and Sarah Stewart tied for the individual season title at 287.

Ledford's boys finished at 1258 for the season, followed by Central Davidson at 1306 and West Davidson at 1316. Those three teams advance to the NCHSAA regionals next week.

Fowler, Bryner, Trey Benson of Oak Grove and Nick Antocek qualified as individuals.

Oak Grove was next at 1327, followed by Salisbury 1330, East Davidson 1499, North Davidson 1592 and South Rowan 1462.

On the day, Ledford finished at 329 and defeated Salisbury by four shots, Oak Grove was third at 336, followed by Central Davidson (339), West Davidson (344), East Davidson (383), North Davidson (424) and South Rowan (428),

Connor Davidson (84) and Jake Buthune (96) were other counting scorers for Ledford, Trey Benson (76), Cooper Bennett (89) and Michael Morris (93) were other counting scorers for Oak Grove.

Justin Caswell (84), Brady King (97), Cameron Browning (101) and Phoenix Barrett (1010 were counting scorers for East.

Oak Grove took the girls season title at 1000 and was the only automatic qualifier for the regional. Ledford was second at 1197, followed by North (1268), Central Davidson (1280), West Davidson (1407) and South Rowan (1427).

Oak Grove was best on the day at 255, followed by Ledford (302), Central Davidson (319), Salisbury (329), South Rowan (367), North Davidson (330) and West Davidson (356).

Stewart was medalist with 83, five shots better than Maddock, Kaitlyn McDonnell was the Grizzlies other counting scorer at 84.

Ashley Lambert led Ledford with 86, followed by Madi Flynt (99) and Skarlett Pridgen (117).