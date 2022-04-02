Aggie men’s basketball team has nothing to hang their heads about

Reuters

Top oil consuming nations may find that one of their main tools to fight high global oil prices – the release of strategic stockpiles - will prove inadequate to soothe markets starved of Russian supply since its invasion of Ukraine. The 31-member International Energy Agency, representing industrialized nations but not Russia, presided over the fourth coordinated oil release in its history on March 1 of over 60 million barrels of crude – its largest yet. The United States is considering yet another massive release - of up to 180 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve over months - to stave off consumer energy inflation, according to sources.