Led by Zack Martin, 7 Cowboys named to 2023 Pro Bowl Games

The format may have changed, but one constant remains the same. Offensive guard Zack Martin is headed to his eighth Pro Bowl in his nine-year career, as one of the Dallas Cowboys’ six representatives.

Martin has been nominated in every year he’s appeared in more than 10 games, the lone absence on his ledger coming in an injury-plagued 2020 campaign. Drafted in the first round of 2014 out of Notre Dame, Martin immediately acquitted himself as one of the league’s best. That rookie campaign he earned the first of five First-Team All-Pro honors, and he’s a leading candidate to make that six off of his performance this season. Joining Martin are four other Cowboys’ making repeat appearances and two first timers including a rookie. Dallas had three offensive players, three defenders and one special teamer earn the honor.

Players are selected by a combination of fan, player and coach voting. Martin and linebacker Micah Parsons led their respective positions in fan votes. There will no longer be an actual Pro Bowl game, instead the players are going to be a part of a weeklong series of events that culminates with a flag-football contest.

The 2023 Games will be held in Las Vegas, and the flag football game at Allegiant Stadium is Feb. 5. The events will be televised on ESPN and ABC.

Return man Kavontae Turpin - First appearance

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Linebacker Micah Parsons - Second appearance (2021)

(Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

RB Tony Pollard - First appearance

(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Defensive End DeMarcus Lawrence - Third appearance (2017. 2018)

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

WR CeeDee Lamb - Second appearance (2021)

Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

OG Zack Martin - Eight appearance (2014-2019, 2021)

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

CB Trevon Diggs - Second appearance (2021)

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire