Led by William Byron, Hendrick sweeps Charlotte Roval front row
Byron’s average lap speed of 103.198 mph in the final 10-minute session of group qualifying gave him the pole for Sunday’s Bank of America 400 on Charlotte’s 17-turn, 2.28-mile combination oval and infield road course.
Byron, 21, also won the pole for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte in May.
Byron’s Hendrick Motorsports’ teammate, Alex Bowman, ended up second-fastest (103.078 mph) and will join him on the front row. Joey Logano ended up third (103.027 mph).
Jimmie Johnson was fourth, giving HMS three of the top-five starting positions, and Clint Bowyer ended up fifth after missing the backstretch chicane on his first attempt in the final round.
The pole is the fifth of Byron’s NASCAR Cup Series career, all coming this season.
“The guys did a great job with this car. It really takes every corner getting around this race track to get a pole,” Byron said. “I knew we could qualify in the top-five but I was really wanting a pole and really kind of went out there and got it.
“Max (Papis) and I were out at the karting track on Monday and we took (crew chief) Chad (Knaus) out there with us and it helped. He did a good job.
“You know, road courses were a big struggle for me when I first started racing and I’ve progressively gotten better and I really enjoy them now. Now, it’s all about racing and it’s good to have two hometown poles – that’s pretty cool.”
Byron has started on the front row of all three road courses this season (he started second at both Sonoma and Watkins Glen).
Rounding out the top-12 starters are Kevin Harvick, Kyle Larson, Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Blaney, Paul Menard, Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher.
Round 1
Byron led a Chevrolet sweep of the top three positions in the first round with an average lap speed of 103.237 mph.
Larson was second (103.175 mph) and Johnson was third (102.612 mph). Bowyer was fourth and Keselowski rounded out the top-five.
Also advancing to the final round were Bowman, Buescher, Logano, Harvick, Truex, Blaney and Menard.
About 13 minutes into the session, Elliott locked up his rear-tires in the frontstretch chicane and spun out but didn’t do any damage to his No. 9 Chevrolet.
Among those failing to advance were Daniel Suarez, Erik Jones, Kyle Busch, Elliott, Kurt Busch and Denny Hamlin.
1
24
Chevrolet
1'20.932
103.198
2
88
Chevrolet
1'21.026
0.094
103.078
3
22
Ford
1'21.058
0.126
103.037
4
48
Chevrolet
1'21.172
0.240
102.893
5
14
Ford
1'21.215
0.283
102.838
6
4
Ford
1'21.576
0.644
102.383
7
42
Chevrolet
1'21.595
0.663
102.359
8
19
Toyota
1'22.068
1.136
101.769
9
12
Ford
1'22.094
1.162
101.737
10
21
Ford
1'22.215
1.283
101.587
11
2
Ford
1'22.297
1.365
101.486
12
37
Chevrolet
1'22.327
1.395
101.449
13
41
Ford
1'21.920
0.988
101.953
14
47
Chevrolet
1'21.928
0.996
101.943
15
20
Toyota
1'21.973
1.041
101.887
16
10
Ford
1'21.978
1.046
101.881
17
18
Toyota
1'21.986
1.054
101.871
18
95
Toyota
1'21.993
1.061
101.862
19
9
Chevrolet
1'22.098
1.166
101.732
20
8
Chevrolet
1'22.127
1.195
101.696
21
17
Ford
1'22.232
1.30
101.566
22
34
Ford
1'22.252
1.320
101.542
23
1
Chevrolet
1'22.317
1.385
101.461
24
6
Ford
1'22.572
1.640
101.148
25
43
Chevrolet
1'22.582
1.650
101.136
26
32
Ford
1'22.630
1.698
101.077
27
38
Ford
1'23.088
2.156
100.520
28
11
Toyota
1'23.099
2.167
100.507
29
13
Chevrolet
1'23.121
2.189
100.480
30
3
Chevrolet
1'23.232
2.30
100.346
31
51
Chevrolet
1'24.220
3.288
99.169
32
00
Chevrolet
1'24.690
3.758
98.618
33
66
Toyota
1'25.315
4.383
97.896
34
53
Chevrolet
1'25.572
4.640
97.602
35
52
Chevrolet
1'25.782
4.850
97.363
36
15
Chevrolet
37
36
Ford
38
77
Chevrolet
39
27
Chevrolet
40
96
Toyota