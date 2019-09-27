Led by William Byron, Hendrick sweeps Charlotte Roval front row

Jim Utter
Motorsport

Byron’s average lap speed of 103.198 mph in the final 10-minute session of group qualifying gave him the pole for Sunday’s Bank of America 400 on Charlotte’s 17-turn, 2.28-mile combination oval and infield road course.

Byron, 21, also won the pole for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte in May.

Byron’s Hendrick Motorsports’ teammate, Alex Bowman, ended up second-fastest (103.078 mph) and will join him on the front row. Joey Logano ended up third (103.027 mph). 

Jimmie Johnson was fourth, giving HMS three of the top-five starting positions, and Clint Bowyer ended up fifth after missing the backstretch chicane on his first attempt in the final round.

The pole is the fifth of Byron’s NASCAR Cup Series career, all coming this season.

“The guys did a great job with this car. It really takes every corner getting around this race track to get a pole,” Byron said. “I knew we could qualify in the top-five but I was really wanting a pole and really kind of went out there and got it.

“Max (Papis) and I were out at the karting track on Monday and we took (crew chief) Chad (Knaus) out there with us and it helped. He did a good job.

“You know, road courses were a big struggle for me when I first started racing and I’ve progressively gotten better and I really enjoy them now. Now, it’s all about racing and it’s good to have two hometown poles – that’s pretty cool.”

Byron has started on the front row of all three road courses this season (he started second at both Sonoma and Watkins Glen).

Rounding out the top-12 starters are Kevin Harvick, Kyle Larson, Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Blaney, Paul Menard, Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher.

Round 1

Byron led a Chevrolet sweep of the top three positions in the first round with an average lap speed of 103.237 mph.

Larson was second (103.175 mph) and Johnson was third (102.612 mph). Bowyer was fourth and Keselowski rounded out the top-five.

Also advancing to the final round were Bowman, Buescher, Logano, Harvick, Truex, Blaney and Menard.

About 13 minutes into the session, Elliott locked up his rear-tires in the frontstretch chicane and spun out but didn’t do any damage to his No. 9 Chevrolet.

-fastest in the session.

Among those failing to advance were Daniel Suarez, Erik Jones, Kyle Busch, Elliott, Kurt Busch and Denny Hamlin.

1

24

United States
United States

 William Byron 

 

Chevrolet

1'20.932

 

103.198

2

88

United States
United States

 Alex Bowman 

 

Chevrolet

1'21.026

0.094

103.078

3

22

United States
United States

 Joey Logano 

 

Ford

1'21.058

0.126

103.037

4

48

United States
United States

 Jimmie Johnson 

 

Chevrolet

1'21.172

0.240

102.893

5

14

United States
United States

 Clint Bowyer 

 

Ford

1'21.215

0.283

102.838

6

4

United States
United States

 Kevin Harvick 

 

Ford

1'21.576

0.644

102.383

7

42

United States
United States

 Kyle Larson 

 

Chevrolet

1'21.595

0.663

102.359

8

19

United States
United States

 Martin Truex Jr. 

 

Toyota

1'22.068

1.136

101.769

9

12

United States
United States

 Ryan Blaney 

 

Ford

1'22.094

1.162

101.737

10

21

United States
United States

 Paul Menard 

 

Ford

1'22.215

1.283

101.587

11

2

United States
United States

 Brad Keselowski 

 

Ford

1'22.297

1.365

101.486

12

37

United States
United States

 Chris Buescher 

 

Chevrolet

1'22.327

1.395

101.449

13

41

Mexico
Mexico

 Daniel Suarez 

 

Ford

1'21.920

0.988

101.953

14

47

United States
United States

 Ryan Preece 

 

Chevrolet

1'21.928

0.996

101.943

15

20

United States
United States

 Erik Jones 

 

Toyota

1'21.973

1.041

101.887

16

10

United States
United States

 Aric Almirola 

 

Ford

1'21.978

1.046

101.881

17

18

United States
United States

 Kyle Busch 

 

Toyota

1'21.986

1.054

101.871

18

95

United States
United States

 Matt DiBenedetto 

 

Toyota

1'21.993

1.061

101.862

19

9

United States
United States

 Chase Elliott 

 

Chevrolet

1'22.098

1.166

101.732

20

8

United States
United States

 Daniel Hemric 

 

Chevrolet

1'22.127

1.195

101.696

21

17

United States
United States

 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 

 

Ford

1'22.232

1.30

101.566

22

34

United States
United States

 Michael McDowell 

 

Ford

1'22.252

1.320

101.542

23

1

United States
United States

 Kurt Busch 

 

Chevrolet

1'22.317

1.385

101.461

24

6

United States
United States

 Ryan Newman 

 

Ford

1'22.572

1.640

101.148

25

43

United States
United States

 Darrell Wallace Jr. 

 

Chevrolet

1'22.582

1.650

101.136

26

32

United States
United States

 Corey Lajoie 

 

Ford

1'22.630

1.698

101.077

27

38

United States
United States

 David Ragan 

 

Ford

1'23.088

2.156

100.520

28

11

United States
United States

 Denny Hamlin 

 

Toyota

1'23.099

2.167

100.507

29

13

United States
United States

 Ty Dillon 

 

Chevrolet

1'23.121

2.189

100.480

30

3

United States
United States

 Austin Dillon 

 

Chevrolet

1'23.232

2.30

100.346

31

51

United States
United States

 Cody Ware 

 

Chevrolet

1'24.220

3.288

99.169

32

00

United States
United States

 Landon Cassill 

 

Chevrolet

1'24.690

3.758

98.618

33

66

United States
United States

 Timmy Hill 

 

Toyota

1'25.315

4.383

97.896

34

53

United States
United States

 Josh Bilicki 

 

Chevrolet

1'25.572

4.640

97.602

35

52

United States
United States

 Garrett Smithley 

 

Chevrolet

1'25.782

4.850

97.363

36

15

United States
United States

 Ross Chastain 

 

Chevrolet

 

 

 

37

36

United States
United States

 Matt Tifft 

 

Ford

 

 

 

38

77

United States
United States

 Reed Sorenson 

 

Chevrolet

 

 

 

39

27

United States
United States

 Joe Nemechek 

 

Chevrolet

 

 

 

40

96

United States
United States

 Parker Kligerman 

 

Toyota

 

 

