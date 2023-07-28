Led by UK commit Cutter Boley, meet top 10 candidates for Kentucky's Mr. Football award

When handicapping the race for Kentucky’s 2023 Mr. Football award, Cutter Boley appears to have an unbeatable resume.

Four-star recruit? Check.

High-profile position? Check.

Impressive statistics? Check.

University of Kentucky commit? Check.

The Lexington Christian Academy quarterback enters his senior season as the clear favorite to take home the commonwealth’s top individual award.

But who else is in the discussion?

Here’s a list of 10 players who should be in the hunt for the honor. The list should not be considered a ranking of the top 10 college prospects in Kentucky. Instead, it should be viewed as a list of the top 10 Mr. Football candidates based on the factors most voters consider at the end of the season.

With The Associated Press discontinuing its postseason awards last year, the Kentucky Football Coaches Association is now the lone organization to name a Mr. Football winner.

Only seniors are eligible for the award.

The front-runner

Cutter Boley, Lexington Christian quarterback

Quarterback Cutter Boley committed to the University of Kentucky on May 18, 2023.

After two seasons at LaRue County, Boley (6 feet 5, 208 pounds) transferred to Lexington Christian last year and prospered, completing 254 of 400 passes (63.5%) for 3,901 yards and 36 touchdowns with 15 interceptions. He also rushed for 102 yards and six scores and earned second-team All-State honors from The Courier Journal. Boley started in the Class of 2024 at LaRue County and reclassified to the Class of 2025 via Kentucky Senate Bill 128, which created the Supplemental School Year Program as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. After committing to UK in May, Boley announced his reclassification to the Class of 2024 and said he plans to enroll at UK in January. His older sister, Erin, was Kentucky’s Miss Basketball at Elizabethtown High School in 2016 and went on to play at Notre Dame and Oregon.

The high-level recruits

Zuri Madison, Frederick Douglass offensive lineman

On a team full of Division I recruits, Madison (6-5, 290) is the standout. The Arkansas commit is ranked No. 2 in the state, behind Boley, for the Class of 2024, according to 247Sports.com. Last season Madison anchored a line that helped the Broncos average 43.6 points per game on their way to a 15-0 record and the Class 5A state championship. While offensive linemen rarely win Mr. Football honors, there is precedent as Frederick Douglass’ Jager Burton shared The Associated Press award with Beechwood’s Cameron Hergott in 2020.

Shaun Boykins Jr., North Hardin wide receiver

Boykins (6-1, 200) was a versatile weapon for the Trojans last season, leading the team with 56 receptions for 897 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also rushed for 221 yards and five scores and earned third-team All-State honors from The Courier Journal. The University of Louisville commit is the state's No. 3-ranked recruit in the Class of 2024, according to 247Sports.com.

Willie Rodriguez, Covington Catholic tight end

Covington Catholic tight end Willie Rodriguez (10) attempts to catch a pass during a game at Cooper High School on Sept. 23, 2022.

Rodriguez (6-4, 235) will try to follow the path of Michael Mayer, another Covington Catholic tight end who was named Mr. Football in 2019. Rodriguez didn’t post big numbers last season (14 catches, 295 yards, five TDs) but figures to have a larger role in CovCath’s offense this season. The UK commit is a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports.com.

Max Gainey, Male wide receiver

Male's Max Gainey tries for the catch but can't hang on during a game against Bullitt East on Oct. 22, 2021.

A broken collarbone limited Gainey (5-11, 160) to just seven games last season, but he still had a team-high 37 catches for 445 yards and five touchdowns while leading the Bulldogs to the Class 6A championship game and earning third-team All-State honors from The Courier Journal. Also a standout basketball player, Gainey has a football offer from Purdue. He’s a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports.com.

Cole Hodge, Christian Academy quarterback

Christian Academy quarterback Cole Hodge (2) gets a pass off ahead of the defensive pressure of South Oldham's Griffin Tucker (55) during a game at South Oldham High School on Aug. 19 2022 in Crestwood Ky.

Hodge (6-2, 190) led the Centurions to the Class 3A state championship and a 15-0 record last season. An East Carolina commit, Hodge completed 169 of 232 passes (72.8%) for 2,949 yards and a state-best 48 touchdowns with just four interceptions. He also rushed for 711 yards and nine touchdowns and earned honorable-mention All-State honors from The Courier Journal. He’s a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports.com.

The big-numbers guys

Sage Dawson, Boyle County quarterback

Dawson (6-0, 160) led the Rebels to the Class 4A state title last season, completing 132 of 201 passes (65.6%) for 1,704 yards and 24 touchdowns with seven interceptions. He also rushed for 623 yards and five touchdowns and played part-time on defense with 17 tackles and one interception. Dawson has committed to Air Force. His teammate, senior running back Avery Bodner (1,136 rushing yards, 16 TDs), could just as well be on this list.

JuJu Starks, Mayfield running back

Starks (5-10, 195) rushed for 1,214 yards and 21 touchdowns last season while leading the Cardinals to the Class 2A championship game and figures to improve on those numbers as a senior. He enters his final season with career numbers of 1,935 yards and 36 touchdowns and has an offer from Murray State.

Daniel Thomas, Bell County running back

Thomas (5-9, 175) was the state’s leading rusher last season with 2,228 yards, averaging 10.7 yards per carry. He also was the state’s top scorer with 34 touchdowns (29 rushing, five receiving) and 11 2-point conversions while leading the Bobcats to the third round of the Class 3A playoffs. He’s receiving recruiting interest from Centre and Georgetown.

Zeek Washburn, Manual running back

Manual's ZahRon Washburn runs for yardage against St. X on Oct. 7, 2022.

Washburn (5-11, 176) seemingly emerged from nowhere last year and became one of the most exciting players in Louisville, rushing for 1,388 yards and 20 touchdowns while leading the Crimsons to a 9-3 record and earning third-team All-State honors from The Courier Journal. He was named Class 6A, District Three Player of the Year and has an offer from Eastern Kentucky.

