What led Tuukka Rask to opt out and leave Bruins, per WEEI's Greg Hill

Tuukka Rask doesn't owe the public an explanation for why he opted out of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

But the Boston Bruins goaltender apparently provided more insight into his decision to leave the team in two phone conversations with WEEI's Greg Hill.

Hill said he spoke Tuesday on the phone with Rask, who told him he decided to leave the Toronto bubble due to a specific medical emergency involving his daughter.

"I can tell you that he got a phone call in the bubble from his wife, because there was a medical emergency with their daughter," Hill said Wednesday on WEEI. "Basically the kind of situation where I believe Tuukka Rask did what every parent would do and was obviously very concerned.

"It was suggested they seek medical help. Without revealing what that was, because I think I probably should leave that to him -- he did tell me -- as a father of two kids, I would be panicked and alarmed upon hearing that about a young kid."

Hill also said Rask -- who has three daughters with his wife, Jasmiina -- had a conversation with his daughter that factored into his decision to return home.

"He did speak to his daughter and his daughter did express something to him about where he was and what her situation was, which I think would lead any father, any parent, especially one who feels like that's their most important job, parenting, to want to rush to be with their family at that time," Hill said.

"Personally, I can't imagine being away from your family, away from your young kids, hearing your daughter say what she said, and not being panicked."

Rask's teammates have been supportive of the Bruins goaltender since his announcement Sunday, as have general manager Don Sweeney and head coach Bruce Cassidy.

Goaltender Jaroslav Halak has gone 2-0 since assuming starting duties from Rask in Game 3, as Boston carries a 3-1 series lead over the Carolina Hurricanes entering Wednesday's Game 5 of their first-round playoff series.

