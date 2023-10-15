Led by punter Tory Taylor, Iowa special teams crush Wisconsin in field-position battle

MADISON – Luke Fickell strode into the interview room and summarized Wisconsin’s crushing loss to rival Iowa in his first 10 words:

“They beat us in every phase of the game today,” he said after the Hawkeyes' 15-6 victory Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.

Let’s focus on special teams, which played a critical role in the outcome.

With field position akin to securing real estate on Park Ave. in New York City, Iowa senior punter Tory Taylor was the MVP of the game.

Iowa punter Tory Taylor puts on a dazzling show

Taylor entered the game averaging 48.0 yards per punt, with 12 of his 36 punts placed inside the opponents’ 20-yard line.

He averaged 50.6 yards on 10 punts Saturday, with two punts of at least 60 yards, and six placed inside the UW 20.

The Badgers started nine of the 10 drives on their half of the field – at their 4, 29, 19, 20, 44, 6, 6, 22 and 13.

And UW started from the 22 on Taylor’s penultimate punt only because of a 15-yard penalty for kick-catching interference. If not for the penalty, UW would have had the ball at the 7.

Average starting position after Taylor's punts: UW's 18-yard line.

UW managed one score – a 52-yard field goal by Nathanial Vakos – after those punts.

“He is a really good punter,” said UW's Chimere Dike, who averaged 5.4 yards on five returns. “Obviously some of the most challenging punts that I have had to catch.”

Hunter Wohler insists UW's defense could have helped out by limiting Iowa's offense more

Safety Hunter Wohler was impressed but noted UW's defense could have done more.

“He is good at his job,” Wohler said. “He is the best punter in the country for a reason. As a defense, we have to do better to not let them get any yards offensively and make him kick a deep punt and still give our offense decent field position. We didn’t do that…

“In the special teams battle they killed us. We didn’t create field position for the offense."

In the end, Taylor played his role perfectly in a game plan the Hawkeyes have relied up on for years under Kirk Ferentz.

Take care of the ball on offense, even if it looks ugly. Play stingy and opportunistic defense. And win the battle for field position.

"It gives you options,” Ferentz said of having a punter like Taylor. “When you have confidence in the guy it gives you options in terms of play-calling…

"And today’s game, it didn’t look like there was going to be a lot of scoring the way it was going. Just having the opportunity to try to keep your opponent (pinned) down there is a good thing."

