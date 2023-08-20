What led the Minnesota Timberwolves to deal Kevin Garnett to the Boston Celtics?

Fans of the Boston Celtics can tell you how the trade that brought Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett to the Celtics from the Minnesota Timberwolves, but if you ask many a Boston fan exactly what led the T-Wolves to deal away a player of KG’s caliber, you might not get as many accurate answers.

And to be honest, a lot went into Garnett’s exit from Minnesota. But one incident, in particular, can be seen as emblematic of the dysfunction leading to the Big Ticket taking a one-way trip to the city of Boston from Minneapolis in the summer of 2007.

That would be the disaster that was the debacle surrounding the Joe Smith signings, a series of events that got the ‘Wolves into some hot water with the league and set up the franchise toward their trajectory of dealing KG to the Celtics.

To hear the story in full for yourself, check out this excellent account from the folks behind the The Score YouTube channel.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire