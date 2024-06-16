Led by ex-Giant Osi Umenyiora, NFL Africa expands to Nigeria

The NFL Africa program expanded to Lagos, Nigeria this week, where they are currently (June 14-18) holding a football talent identification camp in addition to NFL FLAG activities.

“It’s truly an honor to be leading the NFL’s efforts across Africa and expand key programming into a fourth country across the continent, Nigeria — a place that is very close to my heart,” said ex-New York Giants defensive end Osi Umenyiora, the NFL’s Africa lead.

“We’ve seen the incredible impact the program has had on young athletes’ lives to date, and we look forward to creating more opportunities for global talent to play the game and grow that impact in the years ahead.”

Following his retirement in 2015, Umenyiora took a pundit position at BBC Sport and became engaged with the league’s overseas ventures — the NFL International Series and NFL Africa.

As part of NFL Africa, Umenyiora has helped discover several new players who have traveled to America and joined NFL teams. Among the discoveries was former Giants offensive lineman Roy Mbaeteka, a Nigerian native who spent time with the team in 2022 via the International Player Pathway Program.

Last year, the London-born Umenyiora helped lead NFL Africa into Kenyan and has now followed that up with his country of descent, Nigeria (Igbo).

Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke and Kayvon Thibodeaux are also in Lagos with Umenyiora, joining a group of other NFL players who are taking part in the camp.

In total, 21 prospects from 10 countries across Africa will participate in the identification camp.

