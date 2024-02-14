Led by Colorado, Mississippi State signees, 7 Gadsden County football players sign to next level

As soon as Angel Lopez got the call from Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, he knew he found his home.

The Gadsden County senior defensive back signed with Colorado on Wednesday morning, alongside six other teammates who signed to play football at their respective colleges.

Joining the Buffaloes in Sanders's second year as head coach, the opportunity to learn from Coach Prime and compete with a talented defensive back room was all Lopez wanted.

"It played a huge part, with Colorado being Colorado with Deion Sanders there, they got two number one defensive backs in the country back to back," Lopez said. "So I get to learn from them too. It's just gonna be a great four years, great competition and great competitiveness. I'm happy to get there."

Lopez committed to the Buffaloes late Monday night and made it official on Wednesday, and he heads to Colorado in the summer.

Tallahassee and Boulder are over 1500 miles apart, but Lopez will have a familiar face with him at Colorado. Former FAMU director of recruiting Devin Rispress joined the Buffalos recruiting staff after the Rattlers Celebration Bowl-winning season.

Lopez said the relationship he had with Rispress was crucial in getting to Colorado.

"Coach Riss played a big part in me coming to Colorado," Lopez said. "He's been recruiting me since my 10th grade year at FAMU and he continued to do that at Colorado and he brought me in there."

Joining Lopez on the stage at Gadsden County High School cafeteria was Mississippi State signee Josaiah Knight.

Originally committed to Illinois, Knight swapped the Big Ten for the South Eastern Conference, joining the Bulldogs on national signing day.

"It's the SEC, I just couldn't pass on the opportunity," Knight said. "This opportunity for me, I just want to make the most out of it."

One of the best players to come out of Gadsden County in recent seasons, Jaguars head coach Russell Ellington said Knight opened a lot of doors not only for himself, but his teammates to get looks from colleges. One of the most highly recruited players in the era, Knight said it was special to hear that from Ellington.

"It definitely means a lot you know, I just try to come in and be a big brother," Knight said. "I try to help everybody the best as I can, so it meant a lot to hear that."

One of the big reasons for Knight to join the Bulldogs was the ability to develop under new defensive coordinator Coleman Hutzler, who agreed to the coordinator job with Mississippi State in December, coming from Alabama.

"With coach Hutz coming from Alabama I can definitely learn something from him and I can trust him," Knight said. "He's a good coach and he can help turn me into a superstar."

Where did Gadsden County players sign

With a class of seven players, Ellington said his 2024 class has paved the way for younger players to make it to the college level.

"I appreciate this class, I'm indebted to the senior class, we came in and they built the foundation and we're gonna grow off that foundation, not only on the field, but just going to college and just different opportunities," Ellington said. "We just want you [the players] to be able to take care of you and your family."

So with the class making waves for the Jaguars, where are the seven signees heading?

Angel Lopez signs to Colorado

Josaiah Knight signs to Mississippi State

Nassir Williams signs to Central Michigan

Kemarion Gadson signs to Valdosta State

Ostin Perkins signs to Valdosta State

Nehemiah McCloud signs to Northwest Mississippi Community College

Charmaine Carrol signs to North Carolina Weselyn

