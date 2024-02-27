All led by coaches' kids, Bremerton, North Kitsap and Crosspoint set to open state games

Bremerton’s Jalen Davis (10) takes a shot over R.A. Long’s TraMayne Jenkins (11) and Lonnie Brown on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024 at Tacoma Community College. Bremerton won the game 51-43 sending them on to the state tournament.

The winter high school sports season is days away from wrapping up as the state's top boys and girls basketball teams gather for championship tournaments in Tacoma (Class 4A/3A), Yakima (2A/1A) and Spokane (2B/1B).

Three West Sound teams are making final preparations for competition. In the 2A boys tournament at the Yakima Valley SunDome, No. 11 Bremerton (18-6) takes on No. 6 Mark Morris in the first game on the schedule Wednesday at 3:45 p.m. It's an elimination game for the Knights and Monarchs. No. 3 North Kitsap (21-4), which earned a first-round bye after its regional round win against Mark Morris, opens play Thursday at 7:15 p.m. in the quarterfinal round against the winner of Wednesday's game between No. 12 Columbia River and No. 5 Anacortes.

In the 1B girls tournament at Spokane Arena, No. 4 Crosspoint (23-3) will play the winner of No. 11 Lummi Nation and No. 6 Oakesdale in the quarterfinals on Thursday at 3:45 p.m. The Warriors earned a first-round bye after knocking off Almira Coulee Hartline in the regional round.

As regional winners, both North Kitsap's boys and Crosspoint's girls are guaranteed to play at least two games at state. If Bremerton beats Mark Morris, the Knights would play at least two more games as well.

Here's some more information on West Sound's trio of state-bound teams:

Leading scorers have something in common

One thing West Sound's three state-bound teams have in common is all three head coaches (Miah Davis at Bremerton, Scott Orness at North Kitsap and Jenny Kuske at Crosspoint) have children on the roster.

"The basketball bug definitely runs in the family," said Jenny Kuske, who has three daughters playing for her: senior Halle, sophomore Anna, and eighth-grader Katy.

Crosspoint’s Anna Kuske looks for a pass around Almira Coulee Hartline’s Natalie Evers (21) at Tacoma Community College on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024.

Here's more: all three teams' leading scorers are coaches' kids.

Bremerton freshman Jalen Davis leads all West Sound players at 27.5 points per game. He also averages eight rebounds per contest. Senior Trenton Bulmer is the Knights' second-leading scorer at 10 points per game.

Senior Cade Orness is North Kitsap's top scorer at 22 points per game. He also averages seven rebounds and six assists per contest. Other top players for the Vikings include senior Harry Davies (19 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 4.5 apg), junior Jordan Williams (13 ppg) and senior Mason Chmielewski (6.5 ppg, 11 rpg, 6 apg).

Anna Kuske leads Crosspoint at 11.7 points per game. She also averages 3.3 rebounds per game and 3.1 steals per game. Two other 10th-graders to watch are Mo Iwata (10.7 ppg, 7 rpg, 3.5 apg, 4.4 spg, seven double-doubles, two triple-doubles) and Riya Tobosa (9.3 ppg, 11.1 rpg, 13 double-doubles).

Vikings help Knights prepare for opening game

It's not uncommon in the postseason for teams from the same league to assist each other when it comes to scouting opponents. That's what North Kitsap did for Bremerton, sharing tape on Mark Morris, the Knights' upcoming foe.

The most recent tape was from North Kitsap's 58-48 regional win over the Monarchs in a game that was fairly tight for three quarters. The Monarchs, who won 14 consecutive games before falling to North Kitsap, are a physical team led by Greater St. Helens League 2A most valuable player Braydon Olson.

"They remind me of a more athletic Port Angeles," said Miah Davis, whose Knights split games against the Roughriders during the regular season. "We've got a good strategy going into it. We just have to execute it."

More than first place up for grabs

North Kitsap's boys basketball team has been one of West Sound's most consistent programs in recent seasons when it comes to securing state hardware.

The Vikings placed sixth in 2017, sixth in 2019, first in 2020 and third in 2022. Last season, took sixth after losing to eventual state champion Lynden in the quarterfinals. Lynden is the tournament's top seed this week; the Vikings would meet the Lions in the final if both teams prevail Thursday and Friday.

North Kitsap’s Cade Orness takes a shot during their 80-73 win on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.

For Bremerton, Miah Davis was a senior that last time the Knights grabbed a state trophy, placing fifth in 3A in 1999. The team lost to Lynden in its opener before stringing together consecutive wins against Hanford, Centralia and Olympia.

The last time Crosspoint earned a state trophy was back in 2008 when the school was called King's West. The Warriors won three of four games to place fourth. Current assistant coach Bryan Hanley was head coach of that squad.

The top-eight teams in the boys 2A tournament and the top-six teams in the 1B girls tournament earn trophies.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: State basketball play opens for Bremerton, North Kitsap, Crosspoint