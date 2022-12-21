Led by C.J. Stroud, 2023 NFL draft class will be loaded with Ohio State players

Ohio State will be well-represented in the 2023 NFL draft, though it’s unknown at this point how many Buckeye underclassmen will decide to turn pro.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud and left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. are first-round locks. If NFL teams are convinced Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s hamstring is healed, he also should be.

But there’s plenty of depth in the Buckeyes’ draft class. Here’s a look at 10 OSU players likely to make the jump to the NFL and a guess about which round they might be taken:

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, passing against Michigan, could be drafted as high as No. 1 overall.

C.J. Stroud, quarterback, 1st round

Draft analysts have him going as high as No. 1 overall, though Alabama’s Bryce Young is the more popular pick at that spot. A strong College Football Playoff performance would help him, especially if he shows he can make plays while improvising and that he’s willing to make plays with his legs. As a passer, Stroud has few weaknesses. He is exceptionally accurate, has a strong arm and is a student of the game.

Paris Johnson Jr., tackle, 1st round

Johnson made a smooth transition from playing right guard in 2021 back to his natural tackle spot this year. At 6 feet 6 and 310 pounds, he has rare agility for his size and has the strength to hold off pass-rushers and open holes in the run game. His only penalty all season was a flag for a false start against Michigan. Johnson will be considered one of the safest picks of the draft, a plug-and-play tackle in his rookie season. According to Pro Football Focus, Johnson allowed just one sack in 2022.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, wide receiver, likely 1st round

He was considered a possible top-10 pick before the season, but his junior year was ruined by a hamstring injury. He was hurt early in the season opener against Notre Dame and played in only parts of two more games. Smith-Njigba announced after OSU made the College Football Playoff that his injury would not heal in time to play and that he would instead begin preparing for the draft. He is fast but not a blazer, and his 6-1, 200-pound frame will have to be able to take the NFL pounding. But Smith-Njigba has rare elusiveness, excellent hands, and a feel for the game that is hard to teach.

Defensive end Zach Harrison, celebrating a tackle against Michigan, could be a second-round pick.

Zach Harrison, defensive end, 2nd round

A five-star recruit, Harrison struggled to live up to that billing for much of his Ohio State career. He began to blossom last year and took another large step this year. The 6-6, 272-pound Harrison is exceptionally fast for his size. His long arms allow him to knock down more than his share of passes. Harrison had five sacks and 23 hurries, according to PFF. He figures to test well at the NFL combine, which could make him a first-round possibility.

Offensive linemen Dawand Jones is projected to be a second- or third-round pick.

Dawand Jones, offensive tackle, 2nd-3rd round

Jones’ biggest asset is his size and his nimbleness for someone so big. At 6-8 and 359 pounds – and that’s slimmed down considerably from when he arrived – Jones can almost eclipse pass-rushers with his frame. He also can be a road grader in the run game. A former basketball player, Jones remains a bit raw, but his size and athleticism make him quite intriguing. According to PFF, he hasn't given up a sack and has allowed only four pressures in pass protection this season.

Center Luke Wypler has allowed no sacks and only six pressures in 2022.

Luke Wypler, center, 2nd-4th round

Wypler became a starter unexpectedly last year when Harry Miller was injured before the season opener and has held it ever since. He’s a cerebral athlete who plays with an edge. Call it New Jersey scrappy. OSU’s tackles get most of the attention, but as the center, Wypler is the ringleader of the line. He allowed no sacks and only six pressures in 2022, earning him the grade of PFF's No. 4 center.

Pro Football Focus grades Tommy Eichenberg as the sixth-best linebacker in the country.

Tommy Eichenberg, linebacker, 3rd-5th round

Eichenberg proved his 17-tackle performance in last season’s Rose Bowl was not a fluke. Sure, he benefited from the strong play of the defensive line, which kept him mostly unblocked. But he showed tremendous instincts and sure tackling, despite playing with broken thumbs late in the year. NFL teams will question his raw speed, but he gets from Point A to Point B fast enough. PFF graded him as the sixth-best linebacker in the country.

Cade Stover has the most receptions (35) of any Ohio State tight end since Rickey Dudley in 1995.

Cade Stover, tight end, 3rd-5th round

Stover finally found a home at tight end this year after shuttling on both sides of the ball earlier in his Buckeye career. His heart might still be on defense, and he plays with that mentality. Stover has the most receptions (35) of any Ohio State tight end since Rickey Dudley in 1995. That's remarkable considering that Stover is still learning the position, and his best days figure to be ahead of him.

Safety Ronnie Hickman closes well on the ball, likes to hit and seldom makes assignment mistakes.

Ronnie Hickman, safety, 4th round

Hickman had only about half as many tackles in 2022 as last year, but that was largely a function of the improved unit around him. It’s a sign of a defense’s weakness when a safety leads the team in tackles, after all. Hickman graded out seventh among the safeties looked at by PFF. He closes well on the ball, likes to hit and seldom makes assignment mistakes.

Safety Lathan Ransom (12) bounced back from a broken leg in the Rose Bowl last season to become a difference-maker on the OSU defense in 2022.

Lathan Ransom, safety, 4th round

After suffering a broken leg in the Rose Bowl, Ransom’s status was a question mark entering the season. But his hard work to come back paid off, as he soon became a difference-maker on the OSU defense. His slight frame will give NFL teams pause, but he has always played much bigger than his size. Ransom is physical and instinctive. If he can avoid injury, he should have a productive NFL career.

