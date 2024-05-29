What led Browns rookie Nathaniel Watson to want to change sides of the ball in college?

BEREA — Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. knows exactly what kind of journey rookie sixth-round linebacker Nathaniel Watson has taken. Emerson has taken it himself.

It's not just that Emerson, like Watson, played college football at Mississippi State University. Or that the two are now teammates again with the Cleveland Browns.

Emerson and Watson both share another thing in common. Neither, in high school, thought defense would be their path to the NFL.

For Emerson, it wasn't until his junior year at Pine Forest High School in Pensacola, Florida, that the long-time wide receiver finally made the switch. It came after he finally relented to the wishes of his head coach, Jason McDonald.

"On my experience, I always played offense and my high school varsity coach always wanted me to come play corner because my brother (Martel) was a good cornerback, but I never wanted to play it," Emerson told the Beacon Journal in an exclusive interview last week. "He ended up making me play it and I was happy that he did and I just excelled at it and took it for what it was and I started getting offers. So, I mean, sometimes coaches know better than you."

Sep 10, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs linebacker Nathaniel Watson (14) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

For Watson, that coach wasn't his high school coach at Maplewood, Alabama. Instead, it was two of the college coaches who were coming in to recruit the high-school quarterback to maintain his commitment to Mississippi State.

When Watson was initially recruited to Starkville, it was by Dan Mullen, who was going to keep him on offense. However, when Mullen left for the University of Florida in 2018, Joe Moorhead was hired to replace him and picked up the recruitment.

Moorhead's linebacker coach at the time, Tem Lukabu, had spent time coaching in the NFL with both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and, in the two years prior to coming to Starkville, the San Francisco 49ers. It was Lukabu who was helped to do what Watson thought growing up might be close to impossible.

"First it was like, I want to catch touchdowns," Watson told the Beacon Journal during the Browns' rookie minicamp on May 10. "I want to be a face of the offense, all that. … Coach Lukabu, he obviously played in the league, coached in the league, coached high-profile linebackers. I don't know. I forgot what he said, I just know that he told me I could make a hell of a lot of money at linebacker. I was like, that's all I need to hear."

Watson enrolled at Mississippi State in 2018, a year before Emerson arrived. Unlike the cornerback from Pensacola, the Alabama native — whos birthday is 26 days earlier than Emerson's — didn't make an immediate impact on the field with the Bulldogs, playing just two games in his true freshman season.

Nov 13, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers running back Shaun Shivers (8) is tackled by Mississippi State Bulldogs safety Collin Duncan (19) and linebacker Nathaniel Watson (14) during the fourth quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Moorhead would get fired after the 2019 season despite leading Mississippi State to back-to-back bowl appearances. So he never was able to truly see the fruits of Watson's defensive conversion.

However, the current University of Akron coach had a vision before Watson arrived on campus of what kind of player he could become in time.

"We knew that he possessed the physical tools in the right kind of approach and work ethic and all those off the field things," Moorhead told the Beacon Journal in late April. "I mean, certainly didn't anticipate that we knew that it was going to happen. We knew it wouldn't be year one. We knew he could contribute a little bit year two. But in terms of the long-term projection, we thought this is a guy that looks like he could be a really, really productive SEC linebacker and have an opportunity to play to the next level."

Watson, ultimately, became just that over his six years in the town affectionately known as StarkVegas. He would lead the SEC in tackles and sacks in his final season, carrying on the Mississippi State linebacking legacy that includes teammates such as Willie Gay Jr., Errol Thompson and Leo Lewis.

That earned Watson a spot in the Senior Bowl, back in his home state of Alabama. That's where he underwent the latest transition, only this one wasn't from offense to defense, but from one defense to another.

Bookie end zone INT on the last play of the day!! 😱@Nathaniel_ATH | #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/bwIIPBLaC0 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 22, 2024

Mississippi State has run a 3-3-5 since 2020, which has gained a reputation around the SEC and college football because of both the players running the scheme and the relative uniqueness of the scheme itself. However, now with the Browns, he's running a more traditional scheme under defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz which has its roots and base in a 4-3 front.

While in Mobile for the Senior Bowl, Watson started learning that defense because the defensive coordinator for his team was Browns safety Ephraim Banda. It's why he feels much more comfortable once he landed in Cleveland.

"It is definitely different," Watson said. "The 3-3-5 and then coming to 4-3, it's totally different. But obviously I played the defense in the Senior Bowl because Coach Eph was DC so I played it already. So I already knew half the defense, but it really wasn't no transition. If you are a ball player, you play in any defense and that's what I am."

Chris Easterling can be reached at ceasterling@thebeaconjournal.com. Read more about the Browns at www.beaconjournal.com/sports/browns. Follow him on X at @ceasterlingABJ

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Nathaniel Watson rides change in position to become Browns rookie