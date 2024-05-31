Led by Blake Perkins, the Brewers are bunting way more this year. What's up with that?

In the bottom of the third inning Tuesday, Blake Perkins swung through a first-pitch fastball and motioned to call a timeout.

It seemed to be an unusual spot for a timeout given the situation – unless you looked a little closer.

Perkins, you see, is just about always thinking about dropping a bunt down.

The Milwaukee Brewers centerfielder came in on a remarkable streak that it's quite unlikely anyone was aware of: Perkins has squared to bunt in every single game he’s started going for more than two weeks now.

May 26, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Blake Perkins (16) bunts the ball during the ninth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

In that at-bat, Perkins took a hack in part because Chicago Cubs third baseman Christopher Morel was playing a few feet onto the infield grass.

Many of Perkins' bunt attempts, including the one the prior game, came on the first pitch during his streak. By calling timeout, Perkins wanted to see if Morel would move back to the dirt for the second pitch. He did. And Perkins, ever so subtly while adjusting his batting gloves, took a peek.

On the next pitch, Perkins squared around, marking the 10th consecutive start in which he had done so at least one time.

With bunt attempts in each of the next two games, Perkins pushed his streak to 12 straight games through Thursday, an active stretch that includes a total of 16 square-arounds and two hits.

"I don’t want to get in the mindset of just showing it to show it unless it’s a situation where I'm taking a pitch anyway," Perkins said. "Maybe get in someone’s head a little bit. But I'm trying to bunt. I realize that if it’s not a pitch I feel comfortable bunting, I’ll just pull back. But I'm aware of (the streak), yes. I mean, I squared to bunt all four times up Sunday. And I would’ve bunted all four times if it was a strike, because why not?"

One of those hits came Sunday in Boston that was part of a two-bunt sequence that incensed Red Sox reliever Chris Martin and led to a benches-clearing dispute.

“It’s part of my game,” Perkins said. “I’m not going to feel bad about it, I’ll tell you that. If I have to, I’ll do it every time.”

It’s apparently a large part of his teammate’s games, too.

Brewers among the league's heaviest bunting teams

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Sal Frelick (10) advances to first on a bunt during the third inning of their game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Wednesday, May 15, 2024 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Through Tuesday’s game, the Brewers have gotten 21 bunts down this year, tied for third-most in MLB. That total matches their number of bunts from all of last season.

“It’s something you can learn to do and you should be able to do it in the big leagues,” Christian Yelich said. “You never know when you’re going to need it. You don’t need to do it all the time. We practice it a decent amount as a team but it’s a good way to play offense sometimes with your skillset.”

One might see the year-over-year turnaround in bunting and presume it’s directly related to the turnover at manager for the Brewers. After all, the previous manager, Craig Counsell, had a general aversion to ever sacrifice bunting and the his replacement, Pat Murphy, comes from a background in the college game where bunting is prevalent.

But believe it or not, most of the bunting is coming from the batter’s box and not the dugout – or at least it sure seems that way.

“I don’t believe the bunt is a major offensive weapon,” Murphy said Tuesday afternoon.

There have been at least a couple of called bunts by Murphy this year, but this latest sentiment from him echoes the bunting philosophy he relayed during spring training when he said, among other things, “I don’t know why people associate me with bunting.”

“It’s personnel-based,” Murphy would say Tuesday. “It’s also the option of the player. If that’s part of their offensive game and they feel like can get it done. Sometimes they know the appropriate times to do it and sometimes they take it upon themselves. You tighten up and say, ‘Why’d you do that?’ But when it works you say, ‘Hey, great job!’”

Breaking down the Brewers' bunt attempts

So, how often has Murphy found himself saying, “Hey, great job!”?

Let’s break down the 21 bunts the Brewers have gotten down (or at least put into play).

Of those bunts, four turned into sacrifices, though two of those – one by Jackson Chourio and Brice Turang each – was put down with full intent of going for a base hit. There was a sacrifice attempt that turned into a force out, as well.

Seven non-sacrifices turned into bunt groundouts, plus one foul popout by Perkins. Mix in the failed sacrifice and you’ve got 10 outs on bunts with no conceivable benefit.

But eight of the 21 were singles, with one turning into two bases when the pitcher threw the ball into right field.

The Brewers will surely take a .444 average (8 for 18) on bunt-for-hit attempts, or even .400 if you include the two sacrifices that doubled as hit attempts.

“We’re practicing it,” Turang said. “We’re trying to do jobs. Trying to get hits. We gotta get comfortable with it. Part of it is getting comfortable doing it.”

Turang has accounted for a team-high nine bunts a year after putting eight down last year. He recalls similar conversations regarding bunting around the Brewers clubhouse and meeting rooms last year, but they were just 26th in MLB in total bunts.

If the team personnel is largely the same – the primary bunters are Perkins, Yelich and Turang, who were all here last year – and the manager doesn’t have a particularly increased impetus on bunting, then what’s the reasoning for the influx?

“I mean Murph definitely talks about it, but last year they were talking about it, too,” Turang said. “It’s just part of the game, part of how baseball is played. They were talking about it last year. But now it’s more about guys getting comfortable with it and understanding it and knowing the situations for it.”

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Brewers offense featuring a bunt-heavy approach in 2024