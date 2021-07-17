Lectric XP 2.0 hands-on: $1,100 folding e-bike

Reuters

The tension between world number eight Koepka and number six DeChambeau provided an interesting sub-plot before the event and matters escalated after DeChambeau apologised on Thursday for comments he made about his own driver. DeChambeau, who has packed on roughly 30 pounds of muscle and become the longest hitter on the PGA Tour, said his driver "sucks" after he found four of 14 fairways in his one-over-par start at Royal St. George's. Speaking in an interview with Golf Channel after his second round, Koepka said he "drove the ball great" with a grin.