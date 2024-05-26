Leclerc cruises to first-ever win at his home Monaco Grand Prix

Monegasque Formula One driver Charles Leclerc of Ferrari in action during the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco. Beata Zawrzel/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Charles Leclerc of Ferrari led from start to finish to claim an emotional maiden win at his home Formula One Monaco Grand Prix.

The Monegasque had a clear start to hold on to his lead and did the same in the restart following a 45-minute interruption after a huge crash involving Sergio Perez of Red Bull and the two Haas of Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hülkenberg in the first lap.

Oscar Piastri of McLaren and Carlos Sainz in the other Ferrari completed the top three. The race was all about tyre management after most drivers had a virtual no-stop strategy after changing tyres during the red flag.

Monaco hadn't been so far a happy hunting ground for Leclerc. His setbacks date back to his time in Formula Two, but most recently he failed to convert pole positions in 2021 and 2022 into a win or even a podium.