LeClair 4-for-5 in Goffstown girls' victory

Apr. 12—Senior Brit LeClair went 4 for 5, with two singles, a triple and a grand slam, driving in seven runs, leading Goffstown to a 16-2 win over Nashua North in a softball season opener.

Senior Elocin Bradley went 2 for 3, recording her first varsity hit, for two runs batted in. Makenzie Oliver also recorded her first varsity hit, going 1 for 3 with two RBIs. Oliver also pitched two solid innings, striking out two and allowing no earned runs.

The Grizzlies are scheduled to return to action on Monday at home against Winnacunnet.

BASEBALL

Derryfield 4, Epping 0

Alex Comire pitched a four-hitter, leading Derryfield School to a 4-0 victory over Epping in a baseball opener on Wednesday. Comire fanned nine and walked four. He also went 1-for-1 with two walks and six stolen bases.

Merrimack 6, Windham 2

Merrimack: Sousa, 7 IP, 10H. 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 7 Ks; Medlock, double, single; Sousa, 2 singles; Mainey, Brown, double each.

Windham: Arinello, Sullo, 2 singles each; Brearley, triple; Martino, double.

Pinkerton 4, Bedford 1

Pinkerton: Marshall, Sharp, 2 singles each; Braiser, 5 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 Ks.

SOFTBALL

Pelham 7, Milford 5

Pelham (1-0): Morgan Berton, 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Ava Bettencourt, RBI, played well defensively in RF; Caleigh Aguiar, 7 IP, 8 Ks, 2 ER.

Milford: Haley Harrington, Alivia Mazzeo combined for 7 Ks; Hannah Harrington, 3-for-4 including a triple; Mya Coombs, 3-for-4.

Exeter 19, Nashua South 2

Exeter (1-0): Annie Christiana, single, homer, 3 RBIs; Summer LeClerc, homer, 3 RBIs; Madi Paige, 3 singles, 2 RBIs; Kristen Bickford, 2 singles, 3 runs, RBI; Dejah Rondeau, 2 singles, RBIs; Mykenna Whitter, 3 singles, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Avery Allard, 2 singles, 2 runs; Edy Crawford, 4 IP, 1 H, 6 Ks, 2 unearned run.

Pinkerton 17, Bedford 0

Pinkerton (2-0): Maddy Moore, grand slam, solo homer, double, 7 RBIs; Maddy Schoenenberger, double, 2 singles, RBI; Izzy Fall, double, 3 RBIs; Julia Caruso, 5 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 12 Ks.

BOYS TENNIS

Pinkerton 6, BG 3

Singles

Jack Hostanseh, BG, def. Landon Sprague 8-4; Arav Mahajan, P, def. Evan Deyak 8-0; Jaime Gomez Herrera, BG, def. Anthony Terrile 8-4; Jonny Perrot, BG, def. Noah Antonelli 8-4; Killian Mahon, P, def. Max Moynihan 8-5; Michael Saab, P, def. Charlie Dobrowski 8-6.

Doubles

Sprague/Terrile, P, def. Hostanseh-Deyak 8-4; Mahajan/Antonellis, P, def. Gomez Herrera/Perrot 8-2; Mahon/Saab, P, def. Moynihan/Dobrowski 8-4.

Nashua South 9, Merrimack 0

Singles

Abhinav Avvaru, NS, def Mikhail Agapov 8-0; Shrey Shah, NS, def Jeremy Nigen 8-0; Mihir Garimella, NS, def Wayne Alexander 8-2; Aadi Kulkarni, NS, def Nithin Sathappan 8-2; Raghav Buddninieni, NS, def Lucas Goldberg 8-2; Samarth Chetah, NS, def Felix Rattunde 8-3.

Doubles

Avvara/Ishaan Parmar, NS, def Agapov-Sathappan 8-5; S. Shah/Dylan Jiang, NS, def Nigen-Alexander 8-4; Divyesh Gaddam/Vihan Shah, NS, def Goldberg/Rattunde 9-8 (9-7).

GIRLS TENNIS

Bishop Guertin 6, Pinkerton 3

Singles

Amelia Coyle (P) def Sophia Sears 8-0; Bridget Gorrie (P) def Sophia Zielinski 8-1; Jaclyn Keisellvina (BG) def Gianna Ghnam 8-5; Lydia Miller (BG) def Gabby Chouinard 8-2; Ina Kemme(BG) def Emily Olson 8-2; Cirisa Saijeet (BG) def Emmah Peoples 9-8 (8-6)

Doubles

Coyle/Gorrie (P) def Sears/Sielinski 8-0; Keiselvina/Miller (BG) def Ghanem/Peoples 8-0; Kemme/Saijeet (BG) def Olson/Leigha Lemay 8-1.

Salem 7, Alvirne 2

Singles

Mia Contarino, S, def Emma Coppi 8-2; Molly Mosto, S, def Lilly Belmore 8-1; Chelsey Blanchette, S, def Zailyn O'Leary 8-1; Jovanna Flaherty, S, def Courtney Anderson 8-1 Alliana Giroux, A, def Madison Harding 8-3; Juno Battaglia, S, def Ella Proulx 8-2.

Doubles

Contarino/Mosto, S, def Coppi/Proulx 8-3; Belmore/O'Leary, A, def. Blanchette/Flaherty 9-7; Harding/Sidney Mikhael, S, def Anderson/Samantha Schiller 8-3.

Track and field

Pinkerton vs. Alvirne

Pinkerton winners: Hannan Sippel in the 200 (26.43); Contessa Silva in the 800 (2:23.67); Jameson Trask in the shot put (31' 9.25") and discus (86' 8"); Sophia Cahoon in the pole vault (7' 6", tying PR).

GIRLS LACROSSE

Pelham 9, Derryfield 6

Derryfield: Maddy Paolino, 4 goals; Lily Kfoury, 13 saves.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Central 12, Memorial-West 2

Memorial: Lyla Colangelo, Elma Stitkovac, goal each; Arianna Villafane, 12 saves.

Trinity 16, Kearsarge 13

Trinity: Olivia Wheeler, 8 goals including 100th career goal; Addison Moynihan, 5 goals; Arabella Mariano, 2 goals.

BOYS LACROSSE

Derryfield 14, Winnacunnet 7

Derryfield (2-0): John Kramer, 6 goals; AJ Proulx, 4 goals, 1 assist; Parker Lebiedz, 13 saves.

Winnacunnet: Lucas Botnick, 4 goals.

Pinkerton 15, Salem 3

Pinkerton (2-0): Cole Summers, 4 goals; Jimmy Erickson, Adam Scala, 3 goals each; Owen Perkins, 4 saves; Alex Tsetseranos, 5/7; Dylan Stingel, 9/12.

Salem (0-2): Bennet Atkins, 2 goals.

Coe-Brown 16, Milford 3

Milford: Braydon Atwood, 2 goals; Ryan Arsenault, goal; Brennan Cassidy, 10 saves; Dartagnan Boudreau and Matt Gaumont starred defensively.

Dover 6, Salem 3

Dover: Michah Krich, 4 goals; Toby Desroches, Kyle Behan, 1 goal each; Logan Carter, Riley Joyce, 2 assists each; Dom Chalifour, 15 saves.

