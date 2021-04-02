LeCharles Bentley named NFL Senior Advisor of Player Performance

For a brief time, LeCharles Bentley was poised to be a bedrock component of the Cleveland Browns offensive line. Alas, a terrible injury prevented Bentley from ever suiting up for his hometown Browns.

Bentley has stuck with football, helping create the burgeoning offensive line-specific training sessions. Now he’s back in the NFL as the new Senior Advisor of Player Performance and Development. The league announced the move in a press release on Friday.

“I’m honored to be able to use cutting-edge research and data to assist leadership at the NFL in player protection and risk reduction throughout all levels of football.” Bentley said in a statement. “Under the leadership of [Commissioner] Roger Goodell and Troy Vincent, along with head coaches around the NFL, we are committed to growing and enhancing the game of football all over the world.”

Bentley signed with the Browns as a prized free agent in 2006 but suffered a patellar tendon injury on the very first play of training camp. The surgery to repair the tear was not successful and resulted in an infection that cost Bentley his playing career and nearly cost him his leg.

