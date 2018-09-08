LeBron warns Lakers teammate: ‘Get your hands ready or I’m gonna break your nose’

Former teammates of Magic Johnson — and some of the game’s other great passers — tell stories of needing to be always ready with them, because you never knew when the pass was coming. Times players thought they could relax out of the play the ball would come flying fast and hard because they were wide open, and if your hands weren’t ready it was going to be embarrassing. And maybe painful.

Lakers teammates new to LeBron James are learning that lesson the hard way. From Harrison Faigen of SBN:

According to Rob Pelinka, a teammate dropped LeBron's pass the other day because he didn't expect it, leading to this exchange: LeBron: "Man do you like your nose? Player: "Yeah…" LeBron: "Well get your hands ready, or I'm gonna break your nose!" — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) September 8, 2018





Awesome.

Playing with LeBron is going to be an adjustment, so is coaching LeBron for Luke Walton. His job radically changed this summer, going from a young team focused on development to a win-now team with a lot of veterans (not all of whom may fit together smoothly). The challenges are going to start by just allocating minutes to a lot of guys who think they deserve more.

Here is Luke's full quote on ESPN 710. It sounds like he's not worried at all about having to dole out minutes on such a deep team, or about having to sit guys that may want to play. pic.twitter.com/dgeUkOncFc — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) September 8, 2018



