LeBron, Wade reunite to watch Chris Bosh be inducted into Hall of Fame (VIDEO)

Kurt Helin
·1 min read
LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh were together again.

The trio that won two titles for the Miami Heat reunited in Springfield, Mass., to watch Bosh be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Bosh — the 11-time All-Star — gave one of the more powerful induction speeches of the night. He gave Pat Riley back the championship ring he loaned Bosh to help lure him to Miami.

Bosh also talked about what he learned from Kobe Bryant.

Bosh closed his Hall of Fame acceptance speech with a powerful message of motivation.

Bosh was the first of the Heat trio in the Hall of Fame, but there are two more to follow.

