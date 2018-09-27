LeBron who? Tristan Thompson said road to Eastern Conference title still goes through Cleveland

The Boston Celtics are the team to beat in the Eastern Conference this season. They made the Eastern Conference Finals last season and now have Gordon Hayward and Kyrie Irving healthy.

Toronto (if Kawhi Leonard is back to MVP level form) could challenge them. Philadelphia becomes a threat if Markelle Fultz becomes their third star player. Maybe Milwaukee, with Mike Budenholzer putting Giannis Antetokounmpo in better positions, can be a dark horse.

Don’t tell any of that to Tristan Thompson. He says the road to the Eastern Conference title still goes through Cleveland… LeBron who?

Tristan Thompson: “We’re still 4-time Eastern Conference champions, so until you take us down from that, teams ain’t got much to say. Boston, Philly, they ain’t got much to say. Boston had homecourt Game 7 and lost. Philly, you guys almost got swept. Toronto – we know that story” pic.twitter.com/gnGqd4mGeM — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) September 27, 2018





I guess that’s what you want a player to say, but, um… no. Cleveland likely still makes the playoffs in the East — providing Kevin Love stays healthy and Rodney Hood gives them something — but if LeBron James leaves the team it’s going to take a massive step back.

Boston’s Marcus Morris summed it up well.