LeBron says playing in NBA with Bronny is a ‘long-term goal’

Nick Schwartz
·1 min read
Midway through his 18th year in the NBA, LeBron James is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon. The four-time league MVP is putting together a bid to become the oldest NBA MVP in history at the age of 36, and has his Los Angeles Lakers near the top of the Western Conference despite Anthony Davis’ injury trouble.

James also has plenty of history left to chase. He surpassed the 35,000-point mark earlier this season, and is on pace to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer sometime during the 2022-23 NBA season, which also happens to be the final year of his contract with the Lakers.

Beyond that, James is also hoping to one day be joined in the NBA by his son Bronny, a five-star recruit in the class of 2023 who is currently recovering from surgery to repair a torn meniscus. During the All-Star weekend, LeBron said that his son is focused on being a teenager for the time being, but that playing alongside his son remains a “long-term goal” of his.

    With the NCAA model under attack, sports media company Overtime is launching its own basketball league and offering high school players six-figure salaries to skip college.How it works: Overtime plans to recruit up to 30 athletes, ages 16 to 18, to forfeit their high school and college eligibility and join their league, Overtime Elite (OTE), starting in September.Compensation: OTE athletes will receive at least $100,000 annually, plus health insurance and equity stakes in the company. They can also earn money from their name, image and likeness (i.e. jersey sales).Fallback fund: $100,000 in college tuition money will be set aside for each player in case they decide not to pursue basketball professionally.Format: Players, and possibly their families, will move to one city (to be determined) to live, train and compete. Games will be played on the same court, and the plan is to add an international tour.Education: Overtime, which has over 100 employees and expects to nearly double in size with the launch of OTE, will hire education staffers to teach athletes and help them get high school diplomas.Leadership: Longtime NBA executive Aaron Ryan will serve as OTE's commissioner and president, while former NBA player and assistant GM Brandon Williams will lead the basketball operations division. Between the lines: OTE's model resembles the academy system used in Europe and elsewhere around the world, where major college sports aren't a thing and amateurism is a foreign concept."Abroad, they're all pro at 16, so they're looking at our model and thinking 'What's the revolution here?'" says Overtime co-founder and CEO Dan Porter."Nobody was complaining that Luka Dončić got paid to play basketball at 16. Nobody shed a tear over him not going to college. So what's the double standard?"What they're saying: NBA commissioner Adam Silver seemed to approve of OTE when asked about it on Saturday, saying he isn't opposed to paying younger people and that "optionality is good."The state of play: OTE isn't the only league recruiting teenagers to skip college and get paid. The NBA, itself, is now courting 18-year-olds to join its G League developmental program after graduating high school.The NBA is expected to end the one-and-done rule in the next few years, which could allow OTE graduates to go straight to the league.Until then, they'll likely spend a season playing in the G League or abroad before becoming eligible for the NBA draft.The intrigue: Part of the appeal of OTE is that Overtime has 50 million followers and knows how to create digital content for teenagers, the most important audience for any rising star.By comparison, Saturday's Duke-UNC game drew just 1.87 million viewers to ESPN — and most were not teenagers."Ask college players if they gain a lot of followers after playing on ESPN2 or another network," says Porter. "I guarantee they gain more on our platform, and it's an audience they care about: young people who are going to buy their sneakers."The last word, via Sportico's Michael McCann:"Between the NCAA struggling to adopt NIL, an enhanced G League ... pro leagues in other parts of the world signing American high school stars and now Overtime Elite, men's college basketball is learning what competition is about."

  • ESPN releases footage of Petr Yan’s corner after controversial illegal knee

    Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling were fighting a close battle for Yan's bantamweight belt at UFC 259 on Saturday. The fight finish, which saw Sterling laid out on the canvas, resulted in Yan losing his belt. The result came after Yan drove an illegal knee into Sterling's head while he was a downed opponent. Yan's disqualification came after the referee determined the blow was intentional because it occurred after the referee had said Sterling was down prior to the blow. Yan was slightly ahead on the scorecard when the bout was stopped. He was up 29-28 according to two judges, while the third judge had it 29-28 in favor of Sterling. Just before Yan delivered the illegal knee, one of his cornerman was yelling for him to only punch. After he threw the knee, another of his cornermen was cheering, seemingly believing he had won the fight. The confusion seems to stem from a Russian cornerman allegedly yelling to Yan, in Russian, to deliver a kick. This comes from UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov telling commentator Daniel Cormier what he heard the Russian speaking cornerman say. ESPN, which broadcasted the fight, released video of the exchange to its Instagram channel on Sunday. Petr Yan's corner allegedly telling him to kick Aljamain Sterling View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESPN MMA (@espnmma) TRENDING > UFC 259 recap & highlights: Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling Both Yan and Sterling were calling for an immediate rematch after the fight. Yan, of course, didn't want to lose his belt that way, and Sterling was just as adamant that he didn't want to win it in such a fashion. UFC president Dana White said that he hopes to book the rematch as soon as possible after both men are medically cleared to fight. Dana White weighs in on controversial illegal knee (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

