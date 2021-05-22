LeBron, other NBA players react to Ja Morant’s breakout game

Round 3 from Kiawah Island:

Kurt Helin
·1 min read
We knew Ja Morant was good — he did win Rookie of the Year for a reason.

However, his 35-point night leading the Grizzlies past the Warriors in the Play-In Tournament — going toe-to-toe with Stephen Curry and coming out with a victory — felt like a step to the next level. Morant saw how the Warriors had played him five days earlier, adjusted, and was the best player on the court.

Other NBA stars, including LeBron James, noticed Morant’s star turn and went to social media to react.

And my favorite Tweets of the night, from NBA Twitter superstar Josiah Johnson:

 

