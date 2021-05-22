We knew Ja Morant was good — he did win Rookie of the Year for a reason.

However, his 35-point night leading the Grizzlies past the Warriors in the Play-In Tournament — going toe-to-toe with Stephen Curry and coming out with a victory — felt like a step to the next level. Morant saw how the Warriors had played him five days earlier, adjusted, and was the best player on the court.

Other NBA stars, including LeBron James, noticed Morant’s star turn and went to social media to react.

JA! — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 22, 2021

Do the damn thing @JaMorant!!!! — Brevin Knight (@brevinknight22) May 22, 2021

Ja morant really like that 🙏🏿 — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) May 22, 2021

And my favorite Tweets of the night, from NBA Twitter superstar Josiah Johnson:

How Ja Morant looking at Steph pic.twitter.com/nsjooEs3ZG — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) May 22, 2021

LeBron outside the Warriors facility waiting for Stephpic.twitter.com/K03otyMh3y — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) May 22, 2021

LeBron, other NBA players react to Ja Morant’s breakout game originally appeared on NBCSports.com