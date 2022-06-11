LeBron, other NBA players react to Stephen Curry dropping 43

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kurt Helin
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Golden State Warriors
    Golden State Warriors
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Boston Celtics
    Boston Celtics
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Stephen Curry
    Stephen Curry
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • LeBron James
    LeBron James
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Klay Thompson
    Klay Thompson
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The legend of Stephen Curry grew even larger Friday night, when an inspired Curry scored 43 points in Game 4 of the NBA finals, saving the Warriors’ season by lifting his team to a win that tied the series with the Celtics 2-2.

It wasn’t just fans who were blown away by Curry — so were his peers.

Curry’s teammates couldn’t help but react to a historic NBA Finals outing.

“Incredible,” Draymond Green said. “Put us on his back. Willed us to win. Much-needed win. Game we had to have. Came out and showed why he’s one of the best players to ever play this game and why this organization has been able to ride him to so much success. It’s absolutely incredible.”

“Probably No. 1,” Klay Thompson said when asked to rank this Curry game. “I mean, this was nearly a must-win game. And to go out there and shoot as efficiently as he did and grab 10 rebounds and they were attacking him on defense; I mean, his conditioning is second-to-none in this league. Steph played incredible.”

Other NBA players took to Twitter to react to Curry dropping 43 — including LeBron James.

LeBron, other NBA players react to Stephen Curry dropping 43 originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories