LeBron not concerned by Lakers playing fast, 'I can do pretty much anything'

To quote the great Ricky Bobby (or his dad actually) -- "If you ain't first, you're last."

That seems to be the mindset for the Lakers this season when it comes to pace and tempo.

Plain and simple, they want to get out on the break.

"You see those young legs out there," James told Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. "We would be stupid not to utilize that as a strength. That's just good coaching."

But will LeBron be able to keep up? Here is where his teams have ranked in pace over the last eight seasons:

-2017-18 = 12th

-2016-17 = 16th

-2015-16 = 28th

-2014-15 = 25th

-2013-14 = 27th

-2012-13 = 23rd

-2011-12 = 15h

-2010-11 = 21st















The Lakers were third in pace last year (and second to the Warriors in fastbreak points), so it will probably take LeBron some time to adjust.

"Even with the miles that I've had in my career, I can still -- I can do pretty much anything," he told ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

Tough to argue with that one. LeBron is the best player in the world.

But nobody will deny that his defense has slipped over the past couple of years. And if he's expending even more energy in an up-tempo system, his defensive impact will probably take an even bigger hit.

The four-time MVP doesn't sound concerned.

"It don't matter for me," LeBron told ESPN. "I can play any style. I can run with the best of them. I can jump with the best of them. I can slow down with the best of them. I can play any game.

"Whatever the game endures, I'm able to adapt to however the game is going."

Drew Shiller is the co-host of Warriors Outsiders. Follow him on Twitter @DrewShiller