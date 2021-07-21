LeBron, NBA players react to Antetokounmpo, Bucks winning ring

In this article:

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are NBA champions.

It’s a great story: The little-known No. 15 pick in the draft turning himself into a superstar, Khris Middleton — a throw-in on the Brandon Jennings trade — becoming a No. 2 option and All-NBA player in his own right, a couple of coaches, a lot of heartaches, Jason Kidd and Mike Budehholzer, an all-in trade for Jrue Holiday, and 50-point close out game from Antetokounmpo to seal a title.

LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and a lot of other NBA players took to Twitter to react and congratulate Antetokounmpo and the Bucks.

Salute & Congrats @Giannis_An34!! You earned that shit!! 🏆💍 💐. 🙏🏾✊🏾❤️👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 21, 2021

Aye! Enjoyed watching greatness out there tonight. GREATNESS! @Giannis_An34 congrats bro — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) July 21, 2021

Nothing but respect for the Milwaukee Bucks franchise, the city of Milwaukee and those loud ass fans. Incredible playoff run fellas! — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) July 21, 2021

I have chills watching this shit!!! Gotta love it! — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) July 21, 2021

They have to start building the statute now for bruh — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) July 21, 2021

Congrats Milwaukee! True champions, way to grind it out. Bud, Ham, Charles, Ben well deserved. #Respect — Al Horford (@Al_Horford) July 21, 2021

Congrats PJ.. happy for u fam! — Patrick Patterson (@pdpatt) July 21, 2021

Congrats to the @Bucks on winning the NBA championship!!! Hell of a season 🏁 — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) July 21, 2021

