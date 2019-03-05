LeBron: ‘I’m not sitting games’

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James rebuffed any notion of sitting out any of the team's remaining games, saying Monday night that "unless I'm hurt, I'm not sitting games."

James made the comments to ESPN after the Lakers' latest loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, a crippling blow to the team's playoff chances. The Lakers are now 5.5 games behind the San Antonio Spurs for the final playoff spot with 18 games remaining.

"That would take a lot of convincing from Luke on up," James told ESPN. "Unless I'm hurt, I'm not sitting games. That conversation hasn't occurred, but I'm sure it can happen soon."

He scored 27 points in 42 minutes against the Clippers.

James missed 18 games with a left groin injury in December and January.

The Lakers have lost three in a row and five of their past six.

The Lakers play host to the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night. The Nuggets are chasing Golden State for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.

--Field Level Media