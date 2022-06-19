LeBron James is working in the gym with a former Cavs teammate

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has been accused by some of not caring about championships anymore. Such critics believe he joined the Lakers in 2018 only to further off-the-court interests such as appearing in movies.

But he has been seen putting in work well in advance of next season. The Lakers’ season was nothing short of a disaster. What was expected by many to be a run at an NBA championship turned into a campaign without even a play-in tournament appearance.

Recently, James was spotted on a New York City basketball court doing shooting drills with former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate Kevin Love.

Like James, Love seems to be aging pretty gracefully. He had his best season in a while, averaging 13.6 points in 22.5 minutes a game while shooting 39.2% from 3-point range, his highest such mark since James’ last season in Cleveland.

Given James’ history of sparing no expense to keep his body right, it would not be surprising to see him have yet another elite season in 2023.

List