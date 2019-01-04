LeBron James will be re-evaluated by Lakers in a week

LeBron James will be out at least another week with a groin injury. (AP)

LeBron James won’t return to the Los Angeles Lakers for at least a week. The team announced Friday that James would miss the Lakers’ upcoming road trip due to his groin injury, but that James would be re-evaluated in a week.

The 34-year-old James injured his groin during the Lakers’ win over the Golden State Warriors on Christmas and has missed the team’s last four games due to the injury. Despite James apparently mouthing, “I felt it pop” on the court, the Lakers labeled him day-to-day.

To the team’s credit, James has already made progress. He was able to resume shooting during practice Tuesday.

Prior to the injury, James showed no signs of showing down. He averaged 27.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game with the Lakers. The team has gone 1-3 without James, and sits at 21-17 on the season.

If James were cleared to return following the team’s re-evaluation, his first game back could come against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Lakers will play James’ former team Jan. 13.

– – – – – – –

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

