LeBron James on why he decided against retirement

At the end of last season, just after the Los Angeles Lakers had been sent home for the summer following a four-game sweep in the Western Conference Finals, LeBron James hinted that he would consider retirement.

Although few took him very seriously, it was a surprise and possibly even a shock to hear him even consider such a thing, given that even in his 20th season, he continued to put up the type of numbers he always has.

Ultimately, he confirmed during July’s ESPY Awards that he would be returning for yet another season. Sure enough, he was at Media Day on Monday, looking and sounding spry and optimistic.

James said that his family played a large role in his decision to continue his NBA career when he was asked what went into the decision (at 5:32).

“Just had conversations with my family, conversations with myself. Getting inspired once again from my kids. Being on the AAU circuit with Bryce. Seeing how he continues to grow his individual game. Being extremely proud of Bronny being able to go to USC and see where he was before obviously the incident. Inspired by that. Then I feel like I got a lot more in the tank to give. At that moment, I didn’t. I was just exhausted, I was tired. Mentally, I was in too many different places mentally. That’s what drew that comment or that statement because that’s just how I felt at the moment, but I’m happy to be returning for another season and helping this team. Hopefully lead this team to the promised land. That’s just the goal.”

James’ son Bronny suffered a cardiac arrest episode about two months ago while practicing with his new teammates at the University of Southern California. After going through medical tests, which included a visit to the Mayo Clinic, he was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect, but he is on his way to continuing to play basketball.

Meanwhile, the elder James is focused on bringing the Lakers another NBA championship, which would be his fifth.

