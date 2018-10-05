LeBron James wears Colin Kaepernick shirt to Lakers preseason game

LeBron James wore a Kaepernick shirt ahead of the Lakers’ preseason game against the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night in Los Angeles. (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images)

LeBron James has long supported Colin Kaepernick and the movement the former NFL quarterback started by taking a knee in 2016.

Thursday was no different.

James rocked a grey long sleeved shirt with Kaepernick’s name across the back ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers’ preseason game against the Sacramento Kings at the Staples Center on Thursday night.

View this post on Instagram KAEP Drip 💧💧 🙏🏾✊🏾 @kaepernick7 #MoreThanAnAthlete A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Oct 4, 2018 at 6:42pm PDT

Now, this shouldn’t come as a huge surprise to anyone. James has been more outspoken about social issues in recent years. He’s discussed matters like immigration, police brutality, women’s rights and president Donald Trump, to name a few, and has kicked off multiple TV shows centered around social issues outside of basketball.

The 33-year-old pledged his support to Kaepernick last month when his massive Nike campaign was released, too, and Thursday’s showing is yet even more proof that he meant it.

Don’t expect James to stick to sports as he wraps up what will be known as one of the best basketball careers of all time.

He’ll likely do just the opposite.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Jets RB’s vulgar celebration prompts fine, endorsement

• ‘Pitiful’ display by adults at Pee Wee football game

• Jeff Passan: After embarrassing playoffs exit, Cubs reflect

• NFL suspends Seattle’s Kendricks indefinitely

