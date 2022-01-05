LeBron James wanted Malik Monk all along

Harrison Faigen: LeBron says that he and Jason Kidd would talk last year about Malik Monk a lot. “Is there a way we can snatch this guy from their roster?” LeBron would wonder. This summer, the Lakers made it happen.

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

LeBron James last night:

✅ 31 PTS

✅ 5 REB

✅ 5 AST

James now has 358 career games in which he’s produced at least 30p/5r/5a.

The combined total for every player in Magic, Raptors, and Grizzlies history is 356 such games 🤯 pic.twitter.com/rLA5S5RKoN – 9:41 AM

Michael Beasley @Michael8easley

Somebody p’d bron off – 9:01 AM

Tom Ziller @teamziller

Wednesday’s newsletter is up early: ziller.substack.com/p/put-the-griz…. Should we talk about Desmond Bane like we talked about MPJ? Should the Kings have doubled LeBron in the clutch? Is Alvin Gentry Coaching the Kings the most entertaining coach in the NBA? Yes, yes and yes. – 7:48 AM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

I’m rocking with @IamKDiddy on the Malik Monk in Sacramento idea. He should be on McNair’s radar this offseason in free agency, especially if the Kings move Buddy Hield. – 7:46 AM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

“You never lose belief that he’s going to do what he did in the fourth quarter. That’s just who he is.”

From a slow start, LeBron James ended up with a strong finish. He and Malik Monk starred in the fourth quarter of the Lakers’ third win in a row:

ocregister.com/2022/01/04/leb… – 2:39 AM

Malik Monk @AhmadMonk

🔒😤 – 2:34 AM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

Nick Young, in a text to ESPN, on Malik Monk adopting his “strictly buckets” policy banning tattoos on his shooting arm: “I’m Mr. Miyagi and he’s LaRusso. The power of the no tat on the right arm is like wax on, wax off for buckets” – 2:29 AM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Malik Monk running away with Prestige Zone Newcomer of the Year honors. – 1:58 AM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

LeBron says Dwight Howard deserves the “game ball” tonight for his efforts. – 1:53 AM

Bill Oram @billoram

LeBron with a juicy little scoop on Malik Monk: “We wanted him last year,” he said. He says that when Monk fell into an inconsistent role with the Hornets he wondered what the Lakers could do to snatch him from Charlotte. – 1:50 AM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

LeBron said “We wanted him last year” regarding Malik Monk. Said he and Jason Kidd were monitoring Monk while he was in Charlotte last season. – 1:50 AM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

LeBron says of Malik Monk, “We wanted him last year.” He and Jason Kidd noticed last year when he was having up-and-down minutes in Charlotte, and the two would wonder aloud if there was a way they could “snatch” him for the Lakers. – 1:50 AM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

LeBron said THT was “phenomenal” tonight, and his finding a rhythm was very much a welcome sight, and key to LAL finding a win when they were struggling to hit shots for much of the night. THT went 9 of 13. – 1:49 AM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

LeBron says it was “amazing” to see THT get back to himself tonight.

THT finished with 19 pts, 6 asts, 4 rebs, 2 stls. – 1:48 AM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

LeBron on the Lakers’ 5 team turnovers: “Well, that’s the reason we won the game. … When we get shots at the goal, we can be very dangerous.” – 1:46 AM

Dan Favale @danfavale

lebron on his way to the locker room after a win to post on ig pic.twitter.com/0JSSGqpUZI – 1:36 AM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Malik Monk (24 points tonight, 20+ in 4 of last 6 games) said he’s been ready for this type of role, in which he’s been excelling as a starter. He acknowledged that the Lakers have had guys out to open opportunities, but he has the confidence to play like this nightly. – 1:35 AM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Down 102-98, LAL scored on 9 straight trips starting at the 5:21 mark of the 4th, up until 2 missed FT’s with 24.8 left, when LAL led 119-114.

– Monk 3

– LeBron 3

– LeBron 3

– Monk floater

– Monk 3

– LeBron put-back layup

– Westbrook layup

– LeBron layup

– Westbrook 1 of 2 FT’s – 1:21 AM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

LeBron scored 14 of his 31 points in the final 8 minutes of the game after starting 6 of 18 from the field. He finished 12 of 26. – 1:15 AM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

I just want to say that I’m really happy for Malik Monk on a human level. He was the first NBA player who ever went out of his way to be nice to me when I first started covering games in person and going into locker rooms and I’ve never forgotten that. – 1:05 AM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

*Whispers so softly that only Lakers Twitter can hear me*

Malik Monk Most Improved Player? – 12:56 AM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

LeBron James and Malik Monk combined for 25 of the Lakers’ 37 points in the fourth quarter, their highest-scoring frame of the night. Lakers have won four of their last five and three in a row. – 12:55 AM

Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa

Lebron takes over in 4th…Lakers over Kings, 122-114…Monk, Dwight & THT fantastic

-LBJ 31pts 5ast 5rebs

-Monk 24pts 4ast 4rebs

-THT 19pts 6ast 4rebs 2stls

-Dwight 14pts 14rebs 2stls

-Russ 19pts 7rebs

That’s 3 in a row…Next up, Hawks on Friday

@ESPNLosAngeles – 12:54 AM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Final: Lakers 122, Kings 114

The Lakers are back over .500 at 20-19. LeBron James (31 points) and Malik Monk (24) were awesome down the stretch, making big shots as the Lakers rallied from a mid-quarter deficit. Russell Westbrook had 0 turnovers.

Up next: vs. Atlanta on Friday. – 12:54 AM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

The Lakers beat the Kings 122-114 to win for 4th time in last 5 games. LeBron 31p on 12-of-26 (3-of-10 on 3s) 5r 5a; Monk 24p on 6-of-11 from 3 4a; Russ 19p on 7-of-19 7r 2a 0tos +14 in 33 mins; THT 19p on 9-of-13 6a 4r 2s; Dwight 14p 14r 3a 2s. – 12:54 AM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Monk is 5 for 6 from 3 in the 2nd half after a 1 for 5 1st half.

He did miss a pair of FT’s just now, as LAL lead 119-114 with 24.8 seconds left. – 12:49 AM

The Ringer @ringernba

LEBRON JAMES 💪💪💪

(📼 @NBATV)

pic.twitter.com/BOmWqvoqeL – 12:47 AM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

LeBron after a monster bucket to seal the W: “Im a mother f**king problem, bitch!!” pic.twitter.com/1OTOo05ilk – 12:44 AM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

LeBron James really flexing on a takeover against the 16-22 Kings at home. 🤣

He has been huge in this 4th quarter though. – 12:42 AM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

LeBron flexing WWE style after an And 1 has become a common theme this season – 12:42 AM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

LeBron played mid for three quarters and then turned in a masterclass in the fourth – 12:41 AM

Bill Oram @billoram

A couple of tough, tough finishes by LeBron down the stretch here. That last one had him pumped. Likely sealed the Lakers fourth win in their last five games. – 12:41 AM

Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports

LeBron is just ageless. – 12:41 AM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Omg LeBron – 12:40 AM

Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports

Malik Monk. Wow. – 12:38 AM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Malik Monk has matched his season-high with six 3-pointers tonight. – 12:38 AM

Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports

Still don’t know how the Lakers got Malik Monk on the vet minimum. – 12:36 AM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Buddy Hield vs LeBron James western shootout going on right now. – 12:35 AM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

LeBron and Buddy going shot for shot as we get to the finish. Fun stuff. – 12:35 AM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Kings’ Alvin Gentry compares Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James to NFL great Tom Brady

sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 12:35 AM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

The lineup now is Russ, LeBron, Monk, THT and Howard as we tick under five minutes. – 12:33 AM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

LeBron James, Malik Monk and Austin Reaves have been the most fun Lakers players to watch this season – 12:32 AM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Malik Monk is a BAAAD MAN!! – 12:32 AM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Malik Monk is so fun to watch when he is in a rhythm. – 12:31 AM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Malik Monk hours. – 12:30 AM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

SAC ripped off an 11-0 run early in the 4th Q to take a 96-89 lead, matching their largest of the evening.

Both LeBron and Westbrook are 6 for 18 from the field. – 12:25 AM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Damian Jones & Davion Mitchell guarding LeBron James without fear! Love to see it. 11-0 Kings run. – 12:24 AM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Davion Mitchell just got a charge moments after the officials didn’t give one to LeBron — he’s steamed. – 12:22 AM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

One day, LeBron will get the same respect around the league as Austin Reaves, and in turn draw an offensive foul against Damian Jones. AK – 12:19 AM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Third quarter: Lakers 85, Kings 83

LeBron has 17 points. THT has 15 points. The Lakers have hung around largely because of their productive bench minutes. LA has 12 offensive rebounds and 46 points in the paint. They’re just 6 of 24 (25%) on 3s. – 12:16 AM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Had to come at some point with how hot LeBron was, but he’s 6 for 16 tonight with 17 points and 3 assists. Wondering if he’s got some jets for the fourth quarter, but it hasn’t been the LeBron we’ve seen in recent weeks. – 12:06 AM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Even Spectrum SportsNet’s on-screen graphics are calling LeBron a center now. Not sure if they have multiple graphics to use for different lineups but I thought this was interesting. pic.twitter.com/SRgYGWoMwP – 11:57 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

LeBron James took the Dukiest-type charge that ended with a loud thud on the floor. Didn’t get rewarded for the effort. – 11:52 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

A basket by De’Aaron Fox gives the Kings at 59-57 lead over the Lakers at the half. Fox has a game-high 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting. Buddy Hield came off the bench to score 15 points, knocking down 4 of 7 from 3-point range. LeBron James has 13 points for the Lakers. – 11:38 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Halftime: Kings 59, Lakers 57

THT leads LA with 13 points off the bench. Dwight Howard has 12 points and 8 rebounds. LeBron has 11 points. The Kings are winning the 3PT and FT battles. The Lakers are dominating in the paint offensively. LA has taken care of the ball (one TO). – 11:36 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Harrison Barnes took a shot to the head. Elbow on top of the head from LeBron. – 11:29 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Dwight Howard doing a good job with turning this game around and reducing LeBron James’ workload at the 5. – 11:25 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Dwight nearly Superman-dunked on that lob by Monk. – 11:18 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Monk with the behind-the-back dime to LeBron(!!!). – 11:17 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

First quarter: Kings 31, Lakers 26

Malik Monk has 7 points. Frank Vogel said pregame he’d consider whether to go bigger based on the context of the game. He clearly felt the need to by going to Dwight Howard early w/ SAC attacking LAL on the glass. LAL is shooting just 35.7%. – 11:06 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

LeBron grabbed his right knee after his missed layup. But he’s walking it off and seems fine. – 10:54 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

The most impressive part of LeBron’s game that hasn’t aged: the LeBron chase-down block – 10:45 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Check “LeBron gets UP for a block” off your bingo card – 10:45 PM

Bill Simmons @BillSimmons

New BS Pod! An NBA deep dive on the Curry/LeBron Legacy Battle, Ja’s big leap, the stealth sleeper Grizzlies, the biding their time Suns, Jabari/Chet/Paolo roulette and much more w/ @Seerat Sohi @Rob Mahoney @J. Kyle Mann

open.spotify.com/episode/3MToTG… – 10:31 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Alvin Gentry pregame on facing the Lakers with LeBron James starting at center: “If he’s at 5, 4, 3, 2, 1, 6, 7, 8 – it doesn’t matter. Obviously he’s playing at such a high level right now. The fact that he’s doing what he’s doing at the age that he is, it’s phenomenal, really.” – 10:27 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Kings coach Alvin Gentry on LeBron James’ positional versatility: “It doesn’t matter if he’s at 5,4,3,2,1, 6, 7 or 8.” – 9:07 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Vogel said it’s a bit of a surprise that L.A.’s 5th-most used line up (Westbrook, Bradley, Monk, Johnson, LeBron) has played only 36 min. together (13.5 net rating), but not really. Injuries/absences been story of season. Huge diff. compared to GSW PHX and UTA’s top lineups: pic.twitter.com/BOfYU1LeOG – 8:50 PM

Austin Kent @AustinKent

Pat Beverley congratulating LeBron James for finally joining him in Deck The Hoops. pic.twitter.com/TqRyEa2n6E – 8:08 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

My West All-Star starters: Steph Curry, Chris Paul, LeBron James, Draymond Green & Nikola Jokic https://t.co/0icNylOwWX pic.twitter.com/WGRf4jm9Ed – 5:46 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

🎙 Episode 3 of Stargazing w/ @graydientLA 📸🎥

— How Darrell got into photography

— What it was like the first time LeBron reposted him

— Working for Klutch Sports and more

YouTube: https://t.co/z3przBCXDg

Spotify: https://t.co/KZWVx4DSIN

Apple: https://t.co/0iYb06WjH8 pic.twitter.com/0Ha6TLDt50 – 3:46 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

Tuesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discussed Malik Monk’s on-court growth, and Stanley Johnson and Avery Bradley’s futures as Lakers. Plus, America’s favorite new game show: “Eat DeAndre Jordan’s Money!”#FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods

podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/mal… – 11:19 AM

So why weren’t other teams interested? Monk’s reputation as a high-volume, low-efficiency shooter with questionable maturity followed him into 2021 free agency. “It kind of hit me hard when nobody really wanted me besides the Lakers, man,” he said. “So I just put fuel in my tank and just held it in until the time until I get time to play, man, and prove I can play for a long period of time. That’s what I’m doing right now.” -via Orange County Register / January 4, 2022