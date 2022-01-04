LeBron James Voices What NBA Future He Wants for His and Son Bronny

LeBron James who recently turned 37-years-old, has become increasingly more vocal about one day sharing the NBA court with his oldest son Bronny. While the 2021-2022 season has not played out the way James and other Los Angeles Lakers fans had hoped, the King continues to show out with impressive stats.

As Bronny nears the end of his high school basketball career, his father has high hopes for him to make it into the league. Having already made a name for himself nationwide with Sierra Canyon, some are expecting Bronny to make it into the NBA by 2024. In a recent interview posted by Uninterrupted, LeBron James and his wife Savannah James were asked about their hopes and dreams regarding their son Bronny. While Savannah responds by wishing that his son "finds happiness" in anything he does, LeBron James got real and revealed his inner desire,

"I want him to be in the NBA. I am not going to lie. I want to be on the court with him. I think that will be an unbelievable moment. He's about to be a junior so the years, it could get close, but we should see, but I want him to get to the NBA."

At the pace at which LeBron is playing, his dream of playing with Bronny in the NBA could very well be a reality. King James is currently under contract with the Los Angeles Lakers until the end of the 2022-2023 NBA season, just a year before Bronny can officially enter the league.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted)

In other sports news, Tom Brady and his teammates responded to Antonio Brown's Tampa Bay Buccaneers departure.