LeBron James is on the verge of history; Sixers don't care

The Sixers welcome LeBron James to the Wells Fargo Center as the King is looking to make history.

They'll be shorthanded as Joel Embiid will miss his ninth straight game and Josh Richardson will sit with a left hamstring strain.

Here are three storylines to watch:

LeBron on the verge of history

With 18 points Saturday, James will pass not-quite-Philadelphia native Kobe Bryant for third place on the all-time scoring list.

After practice Friday, the Sixers were peppered with questions about James getting to that mark in their building.

Their overriding response: They don't care.

"It's not on my mind," Brett Brown said. "I think he's class, and he's a champion, and he's incredibly important to our league. To feel at all the need to come in and if he scores whatever number you just said against Philadelphia ... I don't care. I want to beat the Lakers and it doesn't enter my mind, that side of the equation of defending him or the Lakers."

Veteran Al Horford, who's had plenty of battles with James in his career, was even more indifferent.

"I don't care about [it]," Horford said. "Obviously, we want to win the game. That's all I care about. He's got a great body of work, career for him when he accomplishes that feat, but I don't care about that."

The Sixers are dealing with injuries and are sixth in the East. They have much bigger things to worry about.

How do you slow LeBron down?

If the Sixers want to win the game, they'll have to at least slow James down. Not having two of their best defensive players in Embiid and Richardson makes that task even more difficult.

When it comes to LeBron, there is no one defender that can get the job done. It has to be a collective effort.

"You've got a few choices - you can either take a charge and take a few years off your career, or you can wrap him up and make him go shoot free throws," Brown said. "The unlikely instance where you're going to go block a shot or steal the ball, I doubt it. And so your options are minimal when you're on an island. They increase when you can actually show a crowd. And therefore you need a team - it's a team thing that we're talking about. Otherwise, you can't. I don't think you can."

Brown wouldn't reveal who'd get the first opportunity to guard James, but did hint that impressive rookie Matisse Thybulle could get a look.

Brown has been hesitant to put Ben Simmons on the opposing team's best offensive player because of the big minutes the point guard plays. Tonight may be an exception. Simmons is having a Defensive Player of the Year caliber season and is one of the few players in the league that can match James' physical prowess. It'd be a big test for Simmons and fun matchup to watch.

Who will step up?

With Embiid and Richardson out, the Sixers are losing a combined 38.4 points per game. For a team that's had its struggles offensively this season, it's less than ideal.

So where do the Sixers go for answers?

One player that's stepped up in a big way recently is Furkam Korkmaz. The Turkish wing, who seems to be in line to start Saturday, is shooting 50 percent from three on 7.6 attempts over his last five games. He's averaging 16.6 points during that span.

"I think during the season we've had a lot of challenges like this," Korkmaz said. "It's a long season, anybody can get injured. I hope that's not going to happen, but when someone is out you need to play more for each other. I think we're going to figure it out. I don't know who's going to lead it … but I think the most important thing is to stay together. And like I said, until now we've had a lot of challenges like this, so we're going to figure it out."

When Richardson went down just four minutes into Wednesday's loss in Toronto, Brown turned to second-year guard Shake Milton. Milton played his most minutes since last season's season finale.

While he spent much of last season in the G League with his two-way deal, he improved his ball handling and in running the pick-and-roll. While his shot hasn't translated consistently on the NBA level, it's part of what made him so attractive out of SMU.

The one thing the 2018 second-round pick does have is the confidence of his coaches and teammates.

"Offensively, I'm not worried about him," Horford said. "He can really, really shoot the ball and he'll have his looks, his opportunities and I'm confident in him."

