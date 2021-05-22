LeBron James, Twitter react to Ja Morant career night vs. Warriors
LeBron, NBA Twitter in awe of Morant in eliminating Dubs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
Ja Morant put together a remarkable performance Friday night at Chase Center as the Memphis Grizzlies eliminated the Warriors from the play-in tournament with a 117-112 win. The reigning rookie of the year scored 35 points and amassed six rebounds and six assists, also knocking down a career-high five 3-pointers.
LeBron James and NBA fans everywhere were nothing short of impressed by the point guard's career night.
JA!
— LeBron James (@KingJames) May 22, 2021
Ja Morant tonight:
35 Points
6 Rebounds
6 Assists
48% FG
5/10 3PM
2/2 FTM
Future superstar. 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/99e9rMOFyP
— Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) May 22, 2021
Ja morant really like that 🙏🏿
— Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) May 22, 2021
CONGRATULATIONS, JA MORANT. YOU JUST CAME OF AGE BY OUTDUELING STEPH CURRY IN OVERTIME IN STEPH'S HOUSE IN A WIN-OR-GO-HOME GAME.
— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 22, 2021
Ja Morant put on a show vs. Damian Lillard in last season's play-in but came up short. Got it done vs. Steph Curry tonight. The kid has zero fear.
— Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) May 22, 2021
ja morant im on my grizzly
— Genius (@Genius) May 22, 2021
Do the damn thing @JaMorant!!!!
— Brevin Knight (@brevinknight22) May 22, 2021
Ja Morant called game. This rules. pic.twitter.com/ZFzIxwtkmj
— Jackson Frank (@jackfrank_jjf) May 22, 2021
— Jusuf Nurkić (@bosnianbeast27) May 22, 2021
Ja Morant is good. Sheesh.
— David P. Samson (@DavidPSamson) May 22, 2021
Zion Williamson gets most of the hype, but Ja Morant is the best player from the 2019 NBA Draft.
— Tyler Dragon (@TheTylerDragon) May 22, 2021
DOUBLE TF DOWN ‼️
— Ja Morant (@JaMorant) May 22, 2021
Memphis moves on to face the Utah Jazz in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs, while the Warriors' season comes to an end.