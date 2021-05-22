LeBron James, Twitter react to Ja Morant career night vs. Warriors

Alex Didion
·2 min read
LeBron, NBA Twitter in awe of Morant in eliminating Dubs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Ja Morant put together a remarkable performance Friday night at Chase Center as the Memphis Grizzlies eliminated the Warriors from the play-in tournament with a 117-112 win. The reigning rookie of the year scored 35 points and amassed six rebounds and six assists, also knocking down a career-high five 3-pointers.

LeBron James and NBA fans everywhere were nothing short of impressed by the point guard's career night.

Memphis moves on to face the Utah Jazz in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs, while the Warriors' season comes to an end.

