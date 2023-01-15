LeBron James, Twitter love 49ers QB Brock Purdy's Seahawks dominance

LeBron, Twitter react to Purdy's ‘savage’ takeover vs. Seahawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Greatness recognizes greatness.

49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy made his first NFL playoff appearance Saturday against the Seattle Seahawks, but you could hardly tell. Even NBA megastar LeBron James was impressed with Purdy's efforts.

Purdy completed 18 of 30 passes for 332 yards and three touchdowns and zero interceptions, and added a rushing score in the 49ers' 41-23 win at Levi's Stadium. It was the most passing yards for a 49ers QB in a postseason game since Joe Montana threw for 357 in the Super Bowl XXIII victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Despite it being the first playoff game of his NFL career, Purdy maintained the same poise and confidence he's held since taking over as San Francisco's starter. He entered the season as the 49ers' third-string QB, and now he's undefeated (6-0) as their starter.

James wasn't the only one amazed by the QB's takeover, either. San Francisco Giants ace Logan Webb also weighed in with Purdy praise.

Brock Purdy is a savage — Logan Webb (@LoganWebb1053) January 14, 2023

Here's some other great reaction to Purdy's performance from around Twitter.

High praise: @49ers LB Fred Warner says QB Brock Purdy is the reason why San Francisco can go the whole way. ðŸ‘€ pic.twitter.com/9GeOdBNIOW — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) January 15, 2023

IDGAF about the resultâ€¦ Brock Purdy is HIMpic.twitter.com/Dn9IEd7J8y — Coach Yac ðŸ—£ (@Coach_Yac) January 15, 2023

Brock Purdy today:



18/30

332 YDS

4 TOT TD



Undefeated in the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/8qDMegFK4c — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 15, 2023

The awareness. The escapability. The THROW. The 49ers have their QB1 & his name is BROCK PURDY. ðŸ¤¯pic.twitter.com/p4zwjGOmrL — Benjamin Cure (@BenjaminCureTV) January 15, 2023

From shout-outs from some of the most iconic sports figures to loud “Purdy!” chants erupting at Levi’s Stadium, it's clear Brock Purdy is anything but irrelevant right now.