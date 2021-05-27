LeBron James tweets he wants to 'see who threw that popcorn' on Russell Westbrook

LeBron wants to see who threw popcorn on Russell Westbrook originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

In the fourth quarter of the Wizards' blowout Game 2 loss in Philadelphia, star point guard Russell Westbrook had to leave the game and head back to the locker room after sustaining an ankle injury.

On his way to the tunnel, a rowdy fan in the stands decided to throw his popcorn down at Westbrook as a manner of taunting the injured Wizard, which violates every stadium's fan conduct code.

It also set off NBA twitter at large, with the biggest name in the league immediately coming to Westbrook's defense.

By the way WE AS THE PLAYERS wanna see who threw that popcorn on Russ while he was leaving the game tonight with a injury!! There’s cameras all over arenas so there’s no excuse! Cause if the 👟 was on the other 🦶🏾.🎥 #ProtectOurPlayers — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 27, 2021

"By the way WE AS THE PLAYERS wanna see who threw that popcorn on Russ while he was leaving the game tonight with a injury!! There’s cameras all over arenas so there’s no excuse! Cause if the [shoe emoji] was on the other [foot emoji]. #ProtectOurPlayers," James tweeted.

NBC Sports Washington Wizards Insider Chris Miller shared a similar opinion on Wizards Postgame Live, in which he called for the league to take action against the as-of-now anonymous fan.

"This is uncalled for. And I hope the people at the league office are listening, I know they're watching. Enough is enough," Miller said. "These people are out here competing, they're trying to entertain the fans...there are a select few idiots that do things like this continuously that give that city a bad name. It was classless. It was uncalled for. The league should do something about it."