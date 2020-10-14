LeBron James trails only this Celtics legend in this incredible stat

LeBron trails only this Celtics legend in an incredible stat originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The best ability is availability, and LeBron James is better than almost every player in NBA history in that category.

James still has yet to miss a playoff game in his storied career after leading the Los Angeles Lakers to their 17th NBA title. The four-time champion has played in 260 playoff games, the most of any player ever.

Since entering the league in 2003, James has averaged 89.7 games played per season. That impressive number tops all active players (Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is No. 2 with 87.4), but it isn't the highest games played average of all time.

That record still is held by Boston Celtics legend Dennis Johnson, who averaged 91.4 games played a season during his 14-year career and notched 12 playoff appearances. After earning the 1979 NBA Finals MVP award with the Seattle SuperSonics, he helped the C's to two NBA titles during his seven-year tenure in Boston.

Johnson was incredibly durable throughout his career, never playing fewer than 72 games in a regular season. James' groin injury in 2018-19 kept him to only 55 games played that season, which helped to keep the 35-year-old behind Johnson on the leaderboard... for now.

For more on James' incredible stat, listen to NBC Sports' Tom Haberstroh in the video above.