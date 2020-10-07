LeBron James throws down dunk, Tyler Herro goes flying (VIDEO)

LeBron James in the open court is a runaway freight train.

Miami rookie Tyler Herro learned that the hard way in the first quarter of Game 4.





No. That is not an offensive foul. Herro weighs roughly a quarter of LeBron, knew he couldn’t stop him, so Herro sold the contact (read: flopped).

The Lakers led the Heat 27-22 after one quarter.

