LeBron James throws down dunk, Tyler Herro goes flying (VIDEO)

LeBron James in the open court is a runaway freight train.
Miami rookie Tyler Herro learned that the hard way in the first quarter of Game 4.
Bron setting the tone early 😤#NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/nkwKIBGQzF
— NBA TV (@NBATV) October 7, 2020
No. That is not an offensive foul. Herro weighs roughly a quarter of LeBron, knew he couldn’t stop him, so Herro sold the contact (read: flopped).
The Lakers led the Heat 27-22 after one quarter.
