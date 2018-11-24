LeBron James Thinks Lonzo Ball ‘Doesn’t Realize How Great He Is’

LeBron James follows behind Lonzo Ball on the basketball court.

Lonzo Ball put on a fairly decent performance to help the Los Angeles Lakers defeat the Utah Jazz on Friday night, November 23. But to LeBron James, what little he did contribute was only a sample size of what great things may come, should the former second overall draft pick eventually realize his potential.

According to data recorded under the game’s box score on NBA.com, Ball just missed putting up double-digit points, with him scoring nine points total in the 90-83 victory. And in addition to being the only starting Lakers player without a steal, his two assists were particularly dismal. However, the 10 rebounds that he grabbed tied him up with LeBron for the most on either team, and more than anything, showed that Ball was active in holding down at least one facet of the home-court match-up.

Click here to continue and read more...