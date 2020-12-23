LeBron James thanks Jeanie Buss for her belief in him as a winner

Not long after LeBron James arrived in Los Angeles, the questions were being asked about who is calling the shots? The Lakers, who had accumulated 16 championships, or LeBron James and Klutch Sports, after exerting their power more than any player previously had before during LeBron’s second stint with the Cavaliers. But the result of the Laker merger with Klutch Sports, rather than just a continuation of the Laker drama the preceded LeBron, was a return to glory.

On Tuesday night, as the NBA opens the season, the Lakers will once again get to bask in that glory as the players and coaches from last season’s team will receive their championship rings. With ring night on the horizon, LeBron James had already reflected on the feeling via social media, and Lakers owner Jeanie Buss wanted to thank him for leading the Lakers back to “the winner’s circle.” James responded by thanking her for her belief in what James could do for the storied franchise.

Thank you for believing in me that I could do just that! Back where the Lakers belong!! Will always love you for that! 💜💛👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 23, 2020

James and Buss will have plenty to celebrate tonight, even if it will feel a little empty without the Laker Nation packing the stadium to cheer them.

