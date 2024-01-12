LeBron James still leads all Western Conference players in All-Star voting

The 2024 NBA All-Star Game is only about five weeks away, and there is some intrigue as far as which players will make the trip to Indianapolis for the contest.

In addition to the league’s All-Star mainstays, there are a number of new rising stars who are looking to make their first trip to the midseason classic. At the same time, it is mostly the usual suspects who are leading the way in balloting so far.

On Thursday, the second All-Star game voting returns were released, and the Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James still leads all Western Conference players with over three million votes.

LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo lead their respective conferences in the second fan returns of #NBAAllStar Voting presented by AT&T. Fans account for 50% of the vote to decide All-Star starters. NBA players and a media panel account for 25% each. Next fan update: 1/18. pic.twitter.com/0K23OtQRmY — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 11, 2024

It is just about a certainty that James will be playing in his 20th All-Star game, which would set an NBA record. He’s currently tied with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most selections at 19.

Fellow Lakers superstar Anthony Davis is fourth in votes among Western Conference frontcourt players. He’s looking for his ninth All-Star nod and his first since the 2020-21 campaign.

Story originally appeared on LeBron Wire