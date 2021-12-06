LeBron James still absolutely wants to play with Bronny in the NBA

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James on Monday reiterated that he would still like to one day share the court in the NBA with his oldest son, Bronny.

LeBron has said numerous times in the past that a long-term goal of his is to play with Bronny in the NBA. He is in his 19th season in the NBA and signed with the Lakers through the 2022-23 season when Bronny is scheduled to graduate high school.

The four-time champion could then opt to sign with the team that drafts Bronny to finish out his legendary career. The rules on draft eligibility would need to be changed by the NBA to facilitate that potential move but the pieces appear to be falling into place.

LeBron said it is absolutely still a goal to play with Bronny in the NBA.

We never talk about it but his dream is to play in the NBA. He hopes to be in the NBA and play at a high level and he has my support, my blueprint. Obviously, with health and a little bit of luck, that would be the ultimate thing for me to be able to be on the same court as my son in this beautiful game but there is a long time between here and there so we just take every day and try to maximize each and every day.

LeBron was among those on hand to watch his son and Sierra Canyon host St. Vincent–St. Mary High School in the Chosen-1’s Invitational on Saturday at Staples Center. Bronny finished with a game-high 19 points to lead Sierra Canyon to a 71-53 win over LeBron’s alma mater.

Bronny was showin' off the NBA RANGE in the first half against his dad’s alma mater 👀🪣 pic.twitter.com/LApCUIoGgy — ESPN (@espn) December 5, 2021

The potential pairing of LeBron and Bronny in the NBA is very much in the cards but there are still a few things that need to happen in order to facilitate such a move. However, the possibility is becoming closer to happening as LeBron may get his wish after all.

