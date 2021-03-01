LeBron James stays fresh: 5 takeaways from the rout of Golden State

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dan Woike
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
LOS ANGELES, CALIF. - FEB. 28, 2021. Lakers guard Dennis Schroder slices to the basket against Warriors guard Mychal Mulder in the first quarter of Sunday night&#39;s game, Feb. 28, 2020, at Staples Center in Los Angeles. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
Lakers guard Dennis Schroder drives to the basket for a layup against Warriors guard Mychal Mulder on Sunday night at Staples Center. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Unlike the Lakers’ 117-91 win Sunday against the Golden State Warriors, you’re going to need to stick around to the end of this.

Here are five takeaways from the game:

1. LeBron misses you (well, not you specifically, but 'you' in a collective sense)

After the Lakers delivered a definitive blowout defeat of the Warriors in which they did everything right on both sides of the court, I asked LeBron James about something coach Steve Kerr said pregame. Kerr said he thought all things considered — the schedule, the short offseason, the empty arenas — defending their title this season might be the hardest task ever asked of a champion.

And James, a little surprisingly, agreed. Unsurprisingly, he used the question to talk about how badly he wished fans were at Staples Center.

“You have to motivate yourself. Being here in California, like you said, us and Sac and the Clips and GS, we don't have the luxury of having fans right now. I've been watching a lot of games of late and there's been 1,500, 2,000, whatever the case might be. The fans, it just gives you an extra boost,” James said. “So, I'm just waiting. Hopefully sooner than later. I would love for us to start having fans here in California, especially here at Staples. It would just add so much for us.”

2. The perfect day

Great offense, great defense, no stress — the Lakers handled things Sunday night with an ease they haven’t had much over the last month.

James’ energy levels were easy to spot early — blowing up Warriors plays like a cornerback perfectly sitting on a route. But he didn’t have to over-extend himself. The lopsided win meant James could spend the entire final quarter on the bench.

He played 24 minutes 24 seconds, his lightest workload of the season and the perfect way to set him up for the final two games before the All-Star break.

Asked what it’s like to get a win and to keep James fresh, coach Frank Vogel smiled.

“I sleep better at night, that’s for sure,” he said with a laugh. “We want to make sure that we manage him the best we can. He wants to be in there and you expect that about him. So, you just got to make sure that as the games go by, try to stay away from overtime. You know, that’s been the biggest problem with the minutes for us is all the overtimes that we’ve had.

“But you welcome nights like this where you can keep those minutes low.”

3. The menace

The Lakers won for the second consecutive game when Dennis Schroder played for the second time since returning from NBA health and safety protocols. That is not a coincidence.

Schroder helped defend Stephen Curry while giving the Lakers’ offense a ton of pace and force on offense. It mattered instantly. He walked off the court a plus-27 in the plus/minus rating — in the first quarter alone.

He finished a team-best plus-32, helping the Lakers survive another game with Anthony Davis on the bench because of injury.

“It’s the player, but it’s also the group he’s out there with,” Vogel said. “I think our starters had a mind set to make sure we took care of business against a team that stole on the last time they were here and really came out motivated in that first quarter.”

4. The new guy

New center Damian Jones, whom the Lakers signed to a 10-day contract earlier this week, delivered on the promise they saw when they signed him — a tall, bouncy big guy who could make plays at the rim.

Debuting with the game in hand in the third quarter, he scored eight points and blocked two shots in limited minutes before leaving because of a strained back. Jones said he hoped to be better in a few days.

“I felt pretty good being out there,” he said. “It’s something to build on. Something to watch film and learn from what mistakes I made out there and try to get better from there.”

5. Anthony Davis back on the court

Before the game, Davis was on the court casually shooting jumpers — a sight we haven’t seen since he re-injured his right calf and Achilles tendon Feb. 14.

Vogel said the workout — and it really wasn’t a workout — was just some light shooting. But, in talking about it, Vogel once again re-established a four-week timeline for Davis, saying the plan was still on track.

If all goes well, Davis could return March 18 — four weeks after Davis’ misstep against Denver.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Julius Randle and RJ Barrett are lifting the Knicks to new heights

    The SNY crew does a deep dive on the Knicks Sunday night win over the Pistons, which put the Knicks over .500 and featured big games from Julius Randle and RJ Barrett.

  • James scores 19 in 1,300th regular-season game in Lakers win

    The Los Angeles Lakers blew a 14-point, fourth-quarter lead in their first meeting against the Golden State Warriors. LeBron James scored 19 points in his 1,300th regular-season appearance as the Lakers routed the Warriors 117-91. The Lakers were up 20 at the end of the first quarter and had a 73-44 lead at halftime.

  • Youngstown State staffer with cheap shot on sidelines against Northern Iowa

    Quan Hampton of Northern Iowa took the hardest hit of the day and it wasn't delivered by a Youngstown State player

  • Markieff Morris went from odd man out to a key role in the Lakers' starting lineup

    Markieff Morris put on a show against the Golden State Warriors as the Lakers lean on players to make bigger contributions with Anthony Davis sidelined by an injury.

  • Knicks' Tom Thibodeau doesn't want to reminisce about past: 'Our focus has to be exactly on what's in front of us'

    It's the best start to a season that the Knicks have had since 2012-13, but head coach Tom Thibodeau wants the team's focus to be on what's in front of them.

  • Warriors takeaways: What we learned in lopsided 117-91 loss to Lakers

    The Warriors looked too much like the early-season selves in a blowout loss to the Lakers.

  • Draymond Green reacts to LaMelo Ball’s double-double in win vs. Kings

    On Sunday, the Hornets pulled out an improbable victory over the Kings as LaMelo Ball earned some praise from Draymond Green.

  • Game Recap: Lakers 117, Warriors 91

    The Lakers defeated the Warriors, 117-91. LeBron James led the Lakers with 19 points, six rebounds and four assists, while Kyle Kuzma added 12 points and 11 rebounds in the victory. Stephen Curry paced the Warriors with 16 points and seven assists in the losing effort. The Lakers improve to 24-11 on the season, while the Warriors fall to 19-16.

  • Celtics' Jayson Tatum had great motivation for monster dunk on Robin Lopez

    Celtics star Jayson Tatum was out for revenge Sunday night, but his target wasn't Wizards big man Robin Lopez.

  • Harrison Barnes with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets

    Harrison Barnes (Sacramento Kings) with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets, 02/28/2021

  • Warriors still have target from championship runs, Steph Curry says

    These Warriors won't be confused with Golden State's title-winning squads of 2014-15, '16-17 and '17-18, but Steph Curry said a target remains on their back.

  • Tobias Harris' injury no excuse as Doc Rivers criticizes Sixers' walkthrough-like effort

    Head coach Doc Rivers thought the Sixers lost in overtime to the Cavs Saturday night because they played with "zero energy." By Noah Levick

  • With no owner involvement, Pete Carroll is calling the shots in Seattle

    Whether it happens this year or next year, it seems inevitable that Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson officially will ask the Seahawks to trade him. When the official request comes — or when the offers arrive from the Cowboys, Bears, Raiders, or Saints — who with the Seahawks will decide whether it’s time to move on [more]

  • Report: Lavonte David on Browns’ radar

    NFL teams are allowed to start talking to free agents on March 15 and there’s some word about who the Browns might be calling once the legal tampering window is open. Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David is on the team’s radar as an upgrade to their defense. David had [more]

  • Review: 'Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell' reveals another side of the late Notorious B.I.G.

    Emmett Malloy's documentary movie 'Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell' aims to show a different side of the late Notorious B.I.G.

  • As Tokyo nears, the plans for USA Basketball continue

    MIAMI (AP) Atlanta coach and USA Basketball men's national team assistant coach Lloyd Pierce had a one-day coronavirus scare a few weeks ago and had to stay in his hotel room while the matter was sorted out. The good news: He didn't have to miss a USA Basketball staff call that head coach Gregg Popovich had scheduled for that day, because it would have conflicted with that practice. ''This is how smart Pop is,'' Pierce said.

  • Czechs send 30,000 police, soldiers to enforce travel limits

    Police and military forces in the Czech Republic set up 500 checkpoints across the country as one of the European Union's hardest-hit nations marked the first anniversary of its coronavirus outbreak on Monday by significantly limiting free movement. Prime Minister Andrej Babis said the measure’s goal was to prevent the country's hospitals from collapsing under the stress of caring for COVID-19 patients. Since the Czech Republic registered the first three people infected with coronavirus on March 1 last year, the nation of 10.7 million has see over 1.24 million confirmed cases with 20,469 deaths.

  • Swiatek builds mental strength with Lego

    The 19-year-old Pole last year became the youngest woman to win the Roland Garros title since Monica Seles in 1992 and on Saturday picked up the second trophy of her career at the Adelaide International. Swiatek has often attributed her success to her sports psychologist Daria Abramowicz, who has helped Swiatek improve her mental strength and process her thoughts during intense matches. Work on her psychology now involves building Lego models, said Swiatek, who rose to a career-best ranking of 15th on Monday.

  • Australian Popyrin offers glimpse of potential with Singapore win

    Australian Alexei Popyrin has blossomed quietly in the shadows of compatriots Nick Kyrgios and Alex De Minaur in recent years but on Sunday the rangy 21-year-old grabbed the spotlight with his maiden ATP title in Singapore. Having never before surmounted the quarter-finals of an ATP event, Popyrin overhauled Kazakh Alexander Bublik 4-6 6-0 6-2 in the Singapore Open decider to continue his eye-catching start to the season. Popyrin now has an 8-2 winning record in 2021, having upset David Goffin in the Australian Open first round and former U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic in the Singapore semi-finals.

  • Day after historic made cut, Annika Sorenstam (79) fails to execute plan at Lake Nona

    Annika Sorenstam wasn't able to execute her son Will's plan on Saturday at the Gainbridge LPGA, shooting 79 a day after making the cut in her first LPGA start since 2008.