LeBron James spins way into record books, passes Jordan for fourth in made field goals

LeBron James is re-writing the NBA record books seemingly every time he steps on the court.

Friday night that involved him passing Michael Jordan for fourth on the all-time field goals made list — and LeBron did it in style with a spin move and finish.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

🚨 LeBron spins and scores to move up to 4th on the all-time field goals made list! 🚨 📺: ESPN pic.twitter.com/7cj5KVTSVl — NBA (@NBA) January 11, 2020









LeBron now has 12,197 made field goals in his career and has to make 484 more to catch No. 3 on that list, Wilt Chamberlain.

What record almost certainly will fall in LeBron’s next game is him passing Isiah Thomas to move into eighth all time in most assists — LeBron needs three more to take that step.

On Friday, LeBron finished the night with 35 points, 16 rebounds, and seven assists leading the Lakers past a frustrated Luka Doncic and the Mavericks 129-114.