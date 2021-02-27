LeBron James’ son Bronny suffers season-ending injury, undergoes surgery

As a sophomore, Bronny is already listed as a four-start recruit and is ranked 19th nationally, regardless of position

This upcoming basketball season may be a little quieter for the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers after Lebron James Jr. suffered a torn meniscus in his knee.

On Thursday, the LA Daily News reported Bronny mentioned the injury recently on Twitch, the live streaming platform mostly for gamers. However, he didn’t go into details on how it happened. According to reports, the injury went down approximately three weeks ago and is believed to be “season-ending.”

However, with California still prohibiting indoor high school competitions such as basketball and volleyball due to COVID-19 restrictions, recovering from surgery during this time may work in Bronny’s favor.

Bronny James #0 of Sierra Canyon Trailblazers during a game at Target Center on Jan. 4, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Bronny, the eldest son of NBA superstar Lebron James, is a sophomore at Sierra Canyon and has already been ranked 19th nationally, regardless of position. 247sports.com, lists him as a four-star recruit on their ‘Class of 2023’ list.

it’s no secret that Lebron has hopes for his son to join him in the NBA, preferably on the same team. During an interview ahead of the 2018 NBA Finals, Lebron sat down with Uninterrupted where he discussed the possibility of making his dream a reality.

“You want to ask me what is the greatest achievement of my life?” James said in the interview. “If I’m on the same court as my son in the NBA. That would be No. 1 in my lifetime as an NBA player. I’ve thought about it because my son is about to be 14, and he might be able to get in there a little earlier.”

LeBron ‘Bronny’ James Jr. #0 of Sierra Canyon High School is greeted by his father LeBron James on December 14, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Earlier this month, Uninterrupted released a trailer for a documentary about the widely popular high school boys basketball team.

Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers premieres on IMBdTV on Feb. 26, according to a press release. It follows the team as they deal with the attention, pressure, and all the trials and tribulations as popular high schoolers while attempting to achieve a three-peat as state champions.

The documentary features notable team members including Dwyane Wade‘s son, Zaire Wade. It’ll also have appearances and interviews with Drake, Big Boy, and many others.

Lebron James and Maverick Carter will executive produce.

Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers is available for streaming now.

